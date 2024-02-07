Plainwell swim & dive gets past Otsego

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

OTSEGO—In a battle of the top two teams in the Southwest and Central Swim Conference, Plainwell bested Otsego by a score of 99-86 on Thursday, Feb. 1.

Otsego actually won seven of the 12 events, but Plainwell displayed better depth on this day.

“That was a focus meet for us this year, as we had not beaten Otsego in years,” Plainwell coach Andrea Murphy said.

Sam Harper led the charge for Plainwell, winning the 200-yard freestyle (1:46.58) and the 500 free (4:53.41).

Ben Sparks (54.44 in the 100 free) and Davis Nooney (1:12.04 in the 100 breaststroke) also won individual events for Plainwell. The Trojans other event win came in the 200 free relay.

“We had a lot of our kids really step up,” Murphy said. “We know that Otsego is going to be ready to go and 100 percent at the conference championship. (Otsego coach) Darryl (Belton) is a great coach, and we just need to keep working hard so we are ready. “

Liam Smith and Nico Hertz led the charge for Otsego.

Smith won the 50 free (23.08) and the 100 butterfly (54.11), while Hertz won the 200 IM (2:11.11) and the 100 backstroke (57.42).

Caleb Wesseldyk won diving with 236.45 points to edge past Plainwell’s Brandon Courtney (226.8), while the Bulldogs also claimed the 200 medley and 400 free relays.

“Plainwell just plain old beat us,” Belton said. “It came down to three events: the 100 free, the 500 free and the 100 breaststroke. My kids fought their hardest, but sometimes it just isn’t enough. Tip of the hat to Plainwell.

“Now, it’s on us to get better and try to even it up at the conference meet.”