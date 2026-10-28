Plainwell to address new copier

By John Raffel

Correspondent

PLAINWELL—The Plainwell City Council, at Monday’s meeting this week, was set to vote for a new copy machine.

It was pointed out the current copy machine at City Hall was installed in April 2015.

Over the past several months, it has broken down with increased frequency, and it now fails to print intermittently. The city’s maintenance provider has told officials that the parts needed to repair it are no longer available and that the machine will eventually stop printing altogether.

Applied Innovation, the vendor the city currently works with, submitted a proposal on Oct. 14, 2026.

These are competitively bid cooperative contracts. The price includes delivery, installation, and staff training. The proposal offered three ways to acquire the equipment. Staff recommend buying the copier outright for $7,770.00. The council was to consider approving the purchase of a Ricoh IMC3510 Copier from Applied Innovation for $7,770.