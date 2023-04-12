Plainwell to review city manager applicants

By John Raffel

Correspondent

At its Monday meeting, Plainwell city council members were scheduled to enter Closed Session to review and consider the applicants who have requested confidentiality as permitted under Michigan Open Meetings Act MCL 15.268 Section 8 (f) for the position of Plainwell City Manager.

The council was also to consider an easement for Consumers Energy for Sterling Avenue electrical facility upgrades.

Also, Michigan Department of Transportation Council will consider approving a construction contract with Michigan Department of Transportation for repairs to the West Bridge and North Main bridges and adopting a Resolution authorizing Brian Kelley and Bob Nieuwenhuis to sign the contract on behalf of the city.

The Council was to consider approving a change order for PFAS sediment sampling for the Plainwell Dam No 2 Project in the amount of $69,850.

Also the Council was to consider approving a special event permit for the May 29, 2023 Memorial Day Parade.