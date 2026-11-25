By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

PLAINWELL—Joshua Pembrook was heading into his fourth-hour Wind Ensemble class at Plainwell High School when a text from a friend gave him some unexpected news.

“Congratulations on All-State Orchestra, bro!”

The message came from a fellow musician in the Kalamazoo Junior Symphony Orchestra. And Pembrook wasn’t quite sure whether to believe it.

After checking with band director David Hepinstall, then finding the chair placements on the Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association website, the Plainwell junior had his answer.

He hadn’t simply earned a place in the 2027 All-State Orchestra.

He had earned the principal trombone position.

“I genuinely screamed,” Pembrook said. “I was very excited and super shocked.”

The selection marks his third consecutive year earning a spot in an All-State ensemble, following two years in the All-State Band. He will perform with the orchestra on Jan. 23 at DeVos Performance Hall in Grand Rapids.

For Hepinstall, the recognition reflects both Pembrook’s musical ability and the work he puts into developing it.

“For Josh’s audition to stand out as the best trombone audition in the entire state is remarkable,” Hepinstall said. “He’s a junior in high school and still has one year left.”

Getting there required navigating a demanding audition.

According to Hepinstall, students auditioning on each instrument prepare the same assigned piece, memorize five scales and sight-read a short excerpt. An MSBOA director records the auditions, which are submitted for evaluation by an instrument-specific judge.

Plainwell submitted five auditions this year.

Simply making an All-State ensemble is difficult, Hepinstall said. Returning students must earn their places again, with no guarantee that a previous selection will lead to another.

“Any student should be thrilled to get in once,” he said. “Josh keeps earning his way back.”

Pembrook sees this latest selection as a reflection of the hours he has spent with his instrument.

“I think this really showed my hard work throughout this audition and my hard work and dedication in general,” he said. “I’m extremely honored and grateful to have this position.”

That dedication began taking shape years before his latest audition.

As a sixth-grader, Pembrook wanted to learn to play the national anthem well enough to perform before sporting events. He received that opportunity at a high school basketball game in seventh grade.

A video of the performance was shared by the district and, according to Hepinstall, eventually drew roughly half a million views.

It also helped open a door.

Hepinstall sent the video to his former instructor, Western Michigan University trombone professor Dr. Steve Wolfinbarger, hoping he could recommend a college student who might give Pembrook lessons.

Wolfinbarger offered to teach Pembrook himself.

For Hepinstall, that was an extraordinary opportunity for a seventh-grader.

For Pembrook, the significance took a little longer to sink in.

He remembers taking a break from practicing and finding his mother on the phone, looking surprised and happy. Afterward, she explained Hepinstall’s call and Wolfinbarger’s offer.

“I didn’t think much of it until I read his bio and I was absolutely blown away and very excited to take lessons with him and improve a lot,” Pembrook said.

Until then, he hadn’t fully understood what his teachers saw in him.

Their encouragement had been appreciated, but he wondered whether it was simply something band directors told their students.

The opportunity to study with Wolfinbarger helped him see a different possibility.

“This really showed that I do have potential as a music career in the real world,” Pembrook said.

He has been working toward that possibility ever since.

Pembrook averages about 2½ hours of practice a day, beginning with a warm-up before moving into technique, advanced skills and music for his various ensembles. When his schedule allows, he splits the work into two sessions.

His musical commitments extend beyond Plainwell, including the Kalamazoo Junior Symphony Orchestra and WMU Trombone Choir.

Following Wolfinbarger’s retirement from WMU, Pembrook continued private instruction with Kip Hickman, principal trombonist of the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra.

Both instructors, he said, have helped him grow in ways that extend beyond playing an instrument.

“I have learned a lot about leadership,” Pembrook said. “And they both have changed my life extremely and shaped it for the better.”

At Plainwell, he plays lead trombone in the jazz band and performs with the Wind Ensemble, the school’s top auditioned concert band. He also served as a marching band section leader.

Hepinstall said the example Pembrook sets is just as important as the notes he plays.

“Beyond all of that, he’s just a good human who uses his platform as a high quality student musician to lift up his peers,” Hepinstall said.

“Not everyone plays at Josh’s current level, but everyone can follow his model for consistency in their practice. Everyone can model Josh’s humility and compassion for their peers.”

The All-State Orchestra will offer another opportunity to grow.

Unlike a concert band, where multiple musicians often share a part, orchestral brass players typically have individual responsibilities. Pembrook will be the only musician playing the first trombone part.

It’s a challenge that brings some nerves, but also excitement. He already holds the principal trombone position in the Kalamazoo Junior Symphony Orchestra.

“I’m a bit nervous and scared but very excited for January,” he said.

Beyond the recognition and the opportunities, though, Pembrook values the way music makes him feel—and what it allows him to share with others.

“When I play my trombone it’s like a whole different world,” he said. “It really takes me out of the stressful things that can happen in my life. It’s like a getaway.”

He also enjoys seeing listeners connect with a performance.

One memory that stands out is his first marching band competition, when he could see his Aunt Cathy crying as he played his first solo.

Those experiences help fuel his plans for the future.

Pembrook intends to pursue a college degree in music performance, although he hasn’t decided where. His long-term goal is to earn a position in a major professional orchestra in the United States.

He knows that will be difficult.

For now, he’s focused on preparing for college, strengthening his technique and continuing the daily work that helped him earn his latest opportunity.

As Hepinstall put it, the preparation isn’t limited to a particular audition.

“It’s about consistency regardless of what music is prepared,” he said. “He has a routine.”