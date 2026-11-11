Planners ask Warner Vineyards for noise mitigation plan

The view from the new reserved ADA seating area at Warner Vineyards on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Paw Paw, Michigan.Ryan Boldrey

PAW PAW – At the Thursday, Nov. 5, Village of Paw Paw Planning Commission, commissioners approved a resolution for Warner Vineyards, which operates an outdoor entertainment venue at 706 S. Kalamazoo Street, to have a written noise-mitigation plan submitted to the planning commission by Jan. 31, 2027.

Warner Vineyards received special land use approval issued by the Village of Paw Paw Planning Commission. However, Thursday night’s meeting at the Paw Paw Township Hall attracted many in favor of Warner Vineyards, while others spoke up against the sound level coming from many concerts.

On Feb. 5, 2026, the Planning Commission held a public hearing concerning the Warner Vineyards Outdoor Entertainment Venue special land use. Two months later, on April 9, after review of the application materials and public record, the Planning Commission conditionally renewed the special land use and found that Warner Vineyards had only partially satisfied the requirement for an adequate plan to reduce or eliminate the negative effects of noise and sound on nearby properties.

At that April meeting, Planning Commission approval stated that the issue of noise and sound remained unresolved and contemplated continued review under the Outdoor Entertainment Venue ordinance.

During the 2025 and 2026 outdoor entertainment seasons, the Village of Paw Paw received repeated complaints from residents and property owners concerning music, amplified sound, and low-frequency bass originating from the property and affecting off-site properties.

Village representatives collected sound-level measurements and recordings during events at the property over the 2025 and 2026 seasons, including measurements associated with reported off-site impacts.

The Village of Paw Paw Planning Commission held a public hearing last month, on Oct. 8, to review the status of the Warner Vineyards Outdoor Entertainment Venue special land use, specifically including sound, volume, and off-site effects, and received comments and other information from the operator, village representatives, and members of the public.

Warner Vineyards has proposed measures for the 2027 season directed toward reducing off-site noise impacts, including construction of a sound-mitigation wall, changes to speaker placement, and use of cardioid subwoofer configurations intended to better control the direction of low-frequency sound.

Warner Vineyards has also proposed operational changes for 2027, including reducing the frequency of performances during certain periods and establishing earlier ending times for performances.

According to a resolution approved by the Planning Commission, it finds that the technical nature of amplified sound, including speaker location and orientation, low-frequency sound, subwoofer configuration, physical sound barriers, and other potential mitigation measures, warrants development and professional evaluation of a comprehensive noise-mitigation plan before the Planning Commission makes a final determination concerning the unresolved noise and sound component of the special land use.

The resolution further stated that the April 9, 2026, action did not finally determine that the Warner Vineyards noise and sound plan satisfied the noise and sound component of the special land use. The Planning Commission found only partial compliance and left the noise and sound component unresolved for continued review.

The Planning Commission has not yet determined that Warner Vineyards has provided an adequate plan demonstrating the appropriate steps that will be taken to minimize or eliminate noise escaping the venue. This is consistent with the Planning Commission’s April 9, 2026, finding that the noise and sound component of the application had only been partially satisfied.

Warner Vineyards has identified potential measures including a sound-mitigation wall, revised speaker placement, and cardioid configuration of subwoofers. The resolution stated the Planning Commission finds that these proposals should be incorporated into and evaluated as part of a comprehensive noise-mitigation plan rather than accepted or rejected without adequate technical information.

A noise-mitigation plan will assist the Village and Planning Commission in determining whether the proposed measures adequately address the unresolved noise and sound component and whether additional or different measures are warranted.

The Planning Commission said in the resolution that it is premature at this time to establish an additional site-specific decibel limit or to make a final determination concerning the noise and sound component until Warner Vineyards submits the required mitigation information and that information is appropriately reviewed.

Following receipt of the noise-mitigation plan and any independent professional review, the Planning Commission shall continue its review of the unresolved noise and sound component of the Warner Vineyards Outdoor Entertainment Venue special land use.

As part of that review, the Planning Commission may determine, consistent with the Village Zoning Ordinance and applicable law: a. whether the proposed mitigation plan adequately demonstrates appropriate steps to minimize or eliminate noise escaping the venue; b. whether additional or modified mitigation measures are necessary; c. whether limitations concerning event frequency, days, or hours of operation are appropriate; d. whether additional objectively supported sound-control conditions are necessary; and e. whether the Noise and Sound component of the special land use has been satisfactory resolved.

The resolution further stated that the Planning Commission acknowledged Warner Vineyards’ representations concerning proposed operational changes for the 2027 season, including reducing the frequency of performances during certain periods and establishing earlier ending times. Those proposals may be considered together with the noise-mitigation plan in determining appropriate final conditions for the Outdoor Entertainment Venue special land use.