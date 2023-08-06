Police searching for ‘at-large’ suspect in two Sturgis homicides

STURGIS — St. Joseph County sheriff’s deputies and Sturgis police are currently searching for an at-large suspect in two shootings Saturday night in the Sturgis area.

According to the Sturgis Police Department, at 10:43 p.m., their department was called to the area of South Centreville Road and South Street for a report of a shooting victim. That victim, a 39-year-old woman from Sturgis, was transported to Bronson Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

While the first shooting was being investigated, police say a second victim was located in the 31000 block of U.S. 12. According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, they found the victim, a 61-year-old man, fatally shot.

Police are searching for 30-year-old David Keith Algarin, Jr., who they identified to be the suspect in both shootings. He was reportedly last seen driving a 1999 black Honda CR-V with Michigan license plate BUS661.

Both departments say they are actively pursuing leads on Algarin’s whereabouts, and consider him to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with any information on the suspect’s whereabouts or the ongoing investigations are asked to call St. Joseph County Central Dispatch at (269) 467-4195.