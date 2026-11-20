Kloee Waterman (photo via St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office)

UPDATE Nov. 22, 2026 9:55 a.m. – According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office, Waterman has been located as of Sunday morning, Nov. 22, and has been safely returned home. In a release Sunday, Sheriff Chad Spence thanked the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office for their cooperation and assistance to locate Waterman.

The original article is below.

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Kloee Waterman, who was last seen on Thursday, Nov. 19 in Constantine.

Kloee is described as a white female, approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair dyed red. Police say she was last seen wearing red pajama pants and a sweater.

Police say anyone who has seen Waterman, knows her current whereabouts, or has information that may assist investigators in locating her are encouraged to contact St. Joseph County Central Dispatch at 269-467-4195, the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office at 269-467-9045, or Detective Jennings at 269-467-9045, ext. 281.