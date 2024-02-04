Police seek two suspects in Three Rivers bank robbery

Three Rivers police are seeking these two suspects in connection with a robbery at Sturgis Bank and Trust in Three Rivers Saturday. (Photos via Three Rivers Police Department)

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers police are searching for two suspects connected to a bank robbery in the city Saturday.

According to the Three Rivers Police Department, the incident occurred just before 11 a.m. Saturday at Sturgis Bank and Trust on North Main Street in Three Rivers. Officers responded at 10:59 a.m., and it was determined the suspects were no longer present and had fled the scene. A K9 track was done, which led to a nearby parking lot, where it’s believed the suspects entered a vehicle.

It’s unknown how much was stolen.

The first suspect is described by police as a 6-foot, 210-pound “medium-complected” Black male, and the second is described as a “light-complected” Black male, approximately 6-foot-1 and 250 pounds.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact Saint Joseph County Central Dispatch at (269) 467-4195 or the Three Rivers Police Department at (269) 278-1235.

