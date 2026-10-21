Polls open October 24, 2026, for early voting

By Gari Voss

November 3, 2026, is the official day to vote across the United States. Though that is the last day to return ballots, voters in Michigan have several ways to have their votes count. Recent elections have shown that the most important thing to remember is to exercise the freedom to vote. That requires registering as a voter, doing some homework on what is on the ballot, then choosing the preferred way and time to cast a ballot. A place to begin would be https://www.michigan.gov/sos/elections/voting.

The last day to register to vote by mail or online is October 19, 2026, but voters can register with the local clerk or at the polling place all the way to November 3, 2026.

On September 19, 2026, absentee ballots were made available for military personnel through the Military and Overseas Voter Empowerment (MOVE) Act.

Absent Voter (AV) ballots opened September 24, 2026, for those away from home, those who have difficulties getting to a polling place, or voters who wish to avoid lines. These can be obtained from the local clerk.

When using any absentee ballot, it is important to mail it, so the clerk receives it before polls close on November 3rd, hand them to the precinct clerk, or drop them in the precinct ballot box before polls close on November 3rd.

Early in-person voting begins Saturday, October 24, 2026, and ends Sunday, November 1, 2026. To locate places to vote in each municipality/precinct, check https://www.allegancounty.org/departments/elections and click on “Notice of Election Early Voting November 2026”. All precincts are listed with addresses and times when the polls will be open. In municipalities with more than one polling location, early voters may need to go to an alternate polling place.

It is important to know that all polling locations are handicapped accessible. Audio and Braille instructions are available. Persons with special needs as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act and should contact their local clerk’s office.

To locate the clerk in a jurisdiction, go to https://mvic.sos.state.mi.us/Voter/Index/#yourclerk or call the Allegan County clerk office at (269) 673-0450.

Before going to the polls, voters might wish to review the ballot for their precinct. Ballots can be located at https://mvic.sos.state.mi.us/PublicBallot/Index.

Candidates

All ballots will begin with candidates running for the top Michigan offices of Governor, Secretary of State, and Attorney General. Ballots then focus on those representing identified districts. The “Congregational” section will include the U.S. senator and representative positions, while the “Legislative” section will be the state senator and state representatives. These will be followed by candidates for the State and University Educational Boards.

People who decide to vote a “straight ticket” must be careful. Candidates for judicial, city, village, and school positions are non-partisan. They do not indicate a political party.

Proposals

Proposals will depend upon the jurisdiction/precinct. All precincts will vote on two state issues. All precincts will vote on the Allegan Conservation District millage renewal proposal. Then, voters must see what proposals apply to their city, village, or township. These might include roads, public safety (ambulance, fire, police), or schools.

The crux of voting…

“Every election is determined by the people who show up,” explained Larry Sabato.

Author Roald Dahl explained it as social change, “Somewhere inside of all of us is the power to change the world.”

Thomas Jefferson described voting as historic truisms, “We do not have government by the majority. We have government by the majority who participate.”