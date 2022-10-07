Postcard from the Pines: It’s time for fall stuff

October is here accompanied by the usual fall rituals. One of ours, and we have counted on it for years, is an early fall visit from my Ohio cousins. Years ago the boys accompanied their dad, my dad’s brother, and learned what they needed to know about hunting in the north woods. They also heard all of the many, humorous hunting, fishing and shooting stories. Jerry Berry was a great story teller. His tales were beautifully crafted, based on friends and facts, never cruel, and were required listening for kids and new-comers alike. He always left us laughing.

These days, my cousins are the ‘old guys’ and are accompanied by their off-spring. They come in the spring and fall to check on the old hunting cabin, their blinds, to renew our family ties over dinner and to tell some of the old stories.

This year our fall get-together-story-fest happened at our house. I was delighted to have three of my Berry cousins join us; Jerry Berry’s son Pat and his son Andy, both from Ohio, and my Aunt Lola’s granddaughter, Paula Nevins, who now calls Marion home again. We had some good food, some old stories, some new ones, and above all, a great time catching up. We have plans to do it again. Family stuff is good.

If you are so inclined, it is color tour time. As has been our custom for quite a few years, we made the choice to go, and just did it. We struck out from Cadillac on Tuesday with a couple of places to visit and things to see in mind. The color, only at its beginning, is just as grand as the weather has been.

We hoped to purchase some king salmon at Brethren, but found that they have not been plentiful as yet and none was for sale. Since the Gardener wanted the king salmon to can, he passed on the more plentiful Coho. We noted that there were plenty of fishermen working the rivers and especially sites close to Tippy Dam. In fact, each access site we passed, and most campgrounds were busy. We had a wonderful tour and chose the right day to go. Gas jumped 45c overnight and that puts a little tarnish on the fall colors.

But if you have the itch to travel, there is no end to the back roads and grand vistas in northern Michigan. This time of year one can roam until their heart’s content and full of seasonal glory. But, if you and your gas tank prefer, you can take a stroll through your own backyard, neighborhood, or take a drive about Marion, Michigan. You won’t be disappointed. There are glorious and astonishing colors all about us just now.

If you are one of the folks who like to walk about our fair village for health, enjoyment or any combination of reasons, you already know that fall has been upon us here for quite some time. The tell-tale signs of aging hydrangea blooms and early flashes of red on burning bushes and woodbine vines are sure clues to Mom Nature’s plan. Many kinds of migratory waterfowl are enjoying the restored waters of the Mill Pond and the area’s recently harvested corn fields. Each day the skies are increasingly filled with Canada geese, Sandhill cranes and many other feathered travelers.

Marion’s dedicated walkers, as well as the color junky in all of us, will be rewarded this month by the brilliant colors worn by the old maples that line village streets. A stroll or drive up Pickard and down Carland is well worth the time and always has been. Marion’s neighborhoods, from one end of town to the other are indeed blessed with a historical and large variety of maples, elms, walnuts and other hardwoods. Mom Nature puts on a magical show like no other. Autumn warms the heart and bolsters the spirit and ready’s us for the cold winter ahead. Even the sourest of us will agree that for however long they may last, the autumn colors are “pretty darn good.”

Too soon all the lovely leaves will lay on the ground and the cold north wind will howl through the bare branches. Old Man Winter will be upon the land. Store up all of the autumnal glow you can get, while you can get it.