Preview: At least 12 music acts featured at ‘Winter Blues’ in downtown Sturgis

“Winter Blues” is set for 5:30-9 p.m. Jan. 12 in downtown Sturgis.
The event is presented by Sturgis Downtown Development Authority, and opens DDA’s 2024 festival schedule.
It features live music at participating businesses; trolley rides for $1 per person; and ice sculpture carving at Free Church Park. Food vendors will be on-site and theme drinks offered for purchase at Wings Etc.
Performers and locations. (Additional acts/locations may be added):
Sturgis High School choir …. Five Lakes
Showdown … Sigrist Furniture
The Free Heads …El Taco Loco
Mariah DeCloedt … Lowry’s Books and More
Mike and Bob … B&D Travel
Cole Musolff … Willer’s Shoes
Si Bheag Si Mor … Open Door Gallery
PizzaFace … Olive Fresh
Ben Prowett … Fiebig Jewelers
Heidi Wolfe … Inspired Finds
Karen & Leo … San Jose Western Wear
Marjorie Beryl-Shelito … Brush & Hook