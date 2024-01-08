Preview: At least 12 music acts featured at ‘Winter Blues’ in downtown Sturgis

“Winter Blues” is set for 5:30-9 p.m. Jan. 12 in downtown Sturgis.

The event is presented by Sturgis Downtown Development Authority, and opens DDA’s 2024 festival schedule.

It features live music at participating businesses; trolley rides for $1 per person; and ice sculpture carving at Free Church Park. Food vendors will be on-site and theme drinks offered for purchase at Wings Etc.

Performers and locations. (Additional acts/locations may be added):

Sturgis High School choir …. Five Lakes

Showdown … Sigrist Furniture

The Free Heads …El Taco Loco

Mariah DeCloedt … Lowry’s Books and More

Mike and Bob … B&D Travel

Cole Musolff … Willer’s Shoes

Si Bheag Si Mor … Open Door Gallery

PizzaFace … Olive Fresh

Ben Prowett … Fiebig Jewelers

Heidi Wolfe … Inspired Finds

Karen & Leo … San Jose Western Wear

Marjorie Beryl-Shelito … Brush & Hook