Price faces challenger Milt Sluder for president’s seat in Baroda; seven residents are seeking three village council seats

Milt Sluder

Steven Hillhouse

Jodi Mattner

Brad Mattner

Doreen Schultz

Michael Price

James Whitehead

Joanna Whitehead

Lisa Radde

Village of Baroda residents will decide a two way race for village president as well as a seven person race for three village council seats in the Nov. 3 election. The village president term is for two years and the village council terms are for four years.

In the village president race, incumbent Michael Price faces former village council member Milton Sluder. Price, 40, is the husband of Township Clerk Christina Price and has been the village president the last four years and previously was on the village council for four years. They have two children. He is a general contractor, farmer and member of the Coast Guard reserves.

He said people asked him to run again this year. Issues important to him are keeping taxes and water bills as low as possible as well as maintaining roads and the water/sewer infrastructure. If re-elected, he will continue to address the village’s infrastructure needs including applying for grant funds and updating aging equipment.

When asked about the recall and disincorporation issues, he said his focus is on serving the residents of the village and letting the people decide whether they want to disincorporate.

Milt Sluder, 70, is making his second run for village president after serving on the council from 2002 to 2018. He is retired from the Berrien County Road Commission as the foreman of the Baroda garage and is also a U.S. Army veteran. He and his wife, Teri, live in Baroda.

He said he decided to run because he said he knows how to make government work for the people and wants to see a village government that is fiscally responsible and accountable. If elected, his priorities include maintaining infrastructure and essential services and supporting local businesses. His emphasis will be on open communications with residents.

On the recall, he said he will leave the recall question up to township voters but noted there appears to be broad support for it. With disincorporation, he said he hasn’t seen evidence that disincorporation would benefit the village or residents. He believes the village would be better served by people working together to improve the community.

There are seven people running for three four year council seats. Like with the village president race, the council races are non-partisan. Incumbent Steven Hillhouse faces challengers Brad Mattner, Jodi Mattner, Lisa Radde, Doreen Schultz, James Whitehead and Joanna Whitehead.

Steven Hillhouse, 70, has served two years on the village council and decided to run again with the hope of helping address residents’ concerns. He wants to work to improve the village. He supports the Price recall and does not support disincorporation. “My goal is to help Baroda hold on to its appeal as a friendly and safe community,” he said.

Brad and Jodi Mattner are running for the council. Brad is retired from UPS and works for the city of Bridgman as a zoning, building and code enforcement officer. He previously served on the Baroda village planning commission. Jodi previously served on the council from 2020-24. She is a billing clerk at the city of Bridgman. They have two sons.

Jodi said her goal is to do what is right for the village residents and be informed in her decision making. Brad said he decided to run because he cares about the village and believes his government experience could be useful to residents. Both support the Price recall. They are against the village disincorporation and believe more research is needed on the topic.

Lisa Radde, 40, is seeking her first term on the council. She and her husband have two children. She works for General Mills as a learning architect. She believes residents deserve transparent, responsible leaders focused on strengthening and developing the village. She organized the recall effort against Price and opposes the disincorporation proposal.

Doreen Schultz, 66, is making her first run for the council after attending meetings for 13 years. She is retired and decided to run because she didn’t like the chaos going on in the village and wants to see the village prosper. She is opposed to both the Price recall which she called a witch hunt and the disincorporation and believes the village should stay the way it is.

James and Joanna Whitehead, 67 and 65 respectively, circulated the petitions asking for disincorporation of the village. James is retired from South Shore Tool & Die and Hanson Mold while Joanna continues to work as a nurse. They have three grown children.

They said they decided to run after attending village council meetings and starting the disincorporation effort in part to get answers to their concerns. They favor smaller government and believe taxes are too high for village residents with services being duplicated between the village and the township. They oppose the recall against Christina Price.