Primary results in- 31.59% turnout in Allegan County

By Gari Voss

The Michigan Primary Elections were held on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. On Thursday, August 6, 2026, the Allegan County Board of Canvassers began verifying the results submitted by the clerks of each precinct. As of Monday, August 10, 2026, Allegan County Clerk Bob Genetski felt that the canvassers were getting close to finalizing the results.

An “unofficial” examination of the results for Allegan County showed that of the 102,878 registered voters in the county, 32,500 cast ballots. This was 31.59% of those registered. For fun, the highest percentage of voters was in South Haven City, Ward 3, Precinct 2 with a 60% turnout. In reality, there are only 10 registered voters in the precinct and 6 of them cast ballots. Laketown Township has three precincts and all three were in the 40% turnout category. The City of Saugatuck made it to almost 50%. The City of Allegan, the City of Wayland, Clyde Township, Lee Township, and Watson Township mustered fewer than 25% even with early voting and absentee ballots. The reasons many lie in the lack of millages to be decided in these areas.

The townships which had millage renewals on the ballot did very well. All millage proposals passed except the Dorr Fire Department Millage and the Wayland Township Road Millage.

The work now begins for candidates that are in headed races. There are races with only one named candidate, but those still need votes because in several races the Write-In ballot was strong. Several races have no candidates listed, so the Write-Ins may find the some purchase with voters.

THE RESULTS

Beginning with the highest ranking officials on the ballot.

In the Governor race, Democrat Jocelyn Benson received 12, 415, and Christopher Swanson received 1,752. For Republicans, Mike Cox received 1,520 votes, John James received 8,402, Perry Johnson received 6,023, and Aric Nesbitt received 983. It should be noted that Mike Cox and Aric Nesbitt withdrew from the race a month before election day.

FEDERAL RACES

In the U.S. Senate race, Democrat Abdul El-Sayed received 7,052, Mallory McMorrow received 558, and Haley Stevens received 6,753. For Republicans, Mike Rogers ran unopposed with 16,084 votes.

In the Representative in U. S. Congress 4th District race, Democrat Diop Harris II received 3,952 votes against Sean McCann’s 9,323. For Republican Bill Huizenga out tallied Philip Tanis 14,207 to 2,635.

STATE RACES

In the State Senate 18th District, Democrat Anthony Pennock received 3,917 votes. Republican Thomas Albert received 4,707 votes.

In the State Senate 20th District race, Democrat Dale Mumey received 6,296 votes. For the Republicans, Curtis Clark received 1,164 votes, Kenny Clevenger received 4,714, and Chris Moraitis received 2,479.

For the State Senate 31st District, Democrat Keagan Host received 510 votes to Chris Kleinjans’ 1,649 votes. Republican Kevin Maas pulled 1,105 votes and Michael Markey had 712 while John Wetzel had 987.

For the State Representative in District 38, Democrat Joey Andrews drew 2,624. Republican Mark Krieger ran unopposed with 1,272 votes.

For the State Representative in District 39, Democrat Zachary Shinabargar received 338 votes to Kerry Tapper’s 584 votes, and 15 Write-Ins. Republican Bill Sage received 484 votes and Pauline Wendzel 824.

For the State Representative in District 42, Democrat Bill Korb received 781 votes to Nick Rowe’s 1,259. Republican Matt Hall ran unopposed with 1,554 votes.

For the State Representative in District 43, Democrat Alan Swank had 4,485 votes. Republican Rachelle Smit received 8,458 votes.

For the State Representative in District 79. Democrat Zach Abbott received 475 votes. Republican Angela Rigas received 1,033 votes.

For the State Representative in District 86, Democrat Joseph McClusky received 1,834. Republican Nancy DeBoer garnered 2,075 votes.

TOWNSHIP RACES

For the Supervisor in Cheshire Township had no Democrat nominee but there were 34 Write-Ins. Republican candidates Jim Garlock 147, Robin Harps 69, David Pabis 157.

For the Treasurer in Cheshire Township, Democrat Rebecca Davenport received 160 votes with 1 Write-In. Republican Georgia Meade received 182 votes, Vickie VanHorn 145, and Jessica Walls 37.

For Trustee in Clyde Township, Democrats had no candidate but 46 Write-In ballots. Republican Doug DePree received 161 votes.

For Treasurer in Dorr Township, No Democrat candidate on the ballot, but 81 Write-Ins for one trustee. Republican Sheila Reitz had 1,172 votes

For Trustee in Dorr Township, Democrats had 71 Write-In votes. For Republicans, Laura Bird had 199, Gordon Lie6ffers had 206, Terri Rios pulled 95, and James Schaendorf led with 748.

For the Dorr Township Park Commissioner, no Democrat name appeared on the ballot, but there were 86 Write-Ins. Republican Oarie Knapp ran unopposed with 1,077 votes.

For Treasurer in Manlius Township, there were 61 Democrat Write-In ballots cast. Republican Lois Guidry ran unopposed with 506 votes.

For Township Treasurer in Martin Township, Democrats had 31 Write-In votes. Republican Maria Leep received 355 votes.

For Supervisor in Otsego Township, Democrats had 113 Write-In votes. Republicans Michael Gudith received 380 votes and Ashlee Rose had 322.

For Trustee in Otsego Township, Democrats had 97 Write-In votes. Republican Matt Gruber received 661 votes.

For Clerk in Overisel Township, Democrats had 28 Write-In votes. Republican Paula Scholten received 706 votes.

For Clerk in Trowbridge Township, Democrats had 56 Write-In votes. Republican Davis Smalla received 320 votes.

For Supervisor in Valley Township, Democrats had 37 Write-In votes. Republican Michael Krcatovich received 312 votes.

For Trustee in Valley Township, Democrats had 33 Write-In votes. Republican Michael Jensen received 305 votes.

For Clerk in Wayland Township, Democrats had 52 Write-In votes. Republican Robert Fryling received 528 votes.

COUNTY CONVENTION DELEGATES

For City of Allegan, Democrats had 74 Write-In votes case. Republican Austin Kreutz had 205 votes, Elizabeth Peterson 235, and Jason Watts 199.

For the Village of Douglas, Democrat Jan Cohen received 342 votes and Demetrhea Terrien received 327 votes. Republicans had 36 Write-In votes.

For the City of Fennville, Democrat Write-Ins were 39. Republicans had 32 Write-In votes.

For the City of Otsego, Democrats had 55 Write-Ins. Republicans had 40 Write-In votes.

For the City of Plainwell, Democrat Jean Harden received 436 votes. Republican Lois Heuchert received 180 votes and Nathaniel Sherman had 186.

For the City of Saugatuck, Democrat Mark LaChey received 224 votes. Republicans had 24 Write-Ins.

For the City of Wayland, 81 Write-In votes were cast. Republican Brian Nelson received 306 votes.

For Allegan Township, Democrat Rebecca Simonds received 471 votes. Republican Heather Knight received 503 votes.

For Casco Township, Democrat Randy White received 420 votes. Republican Anita Cassetta received 239 votes, Kevin Whiteford 322, and Mary Whiteford 280.

For Cheshire Township, Democrat Lynn Ashbrook received 132 votes, and Kerry Murray received 101 votes. Republicans had 52 Write-In votes.

For Clyde Township, 38 Democrat Write-In votes were cast. Republicans Bobbie Bryson had 105 votes, and David Bryson 106.

For Dorr Township, #1, Democrats had 14 Write-In votes. Republicans Laura Bird received 295 votes and Christina Kimble 246.

For Dorr Township, #2, Democrats cast 42 Write-In votes. Republicans Brad Dorland pulled 290 votes, Chris Kettler 321, and Rhonda Winters 317.

For Dorr Township, #3, Democrats cast 59 Write-In votes. Republicans Kim Donker had 149 votes, John Tuinstra 208, Julie Walker 169, and Mark Walker 163.

For Fillmore Township, Democrats cast 33 Write-In votes. Republicans had 51 Write-In votes.

For Ganges Township, Democrats cast 68 Write-In votes. Republicans Jacob Clemons had 224 and Larry Rasmussen had 257.

For Gun Plain Township, Democrat Keith Bacon received 482 votes and Jill Dunham received 723. Republicans David DeYoung had 464, Ben Jamieson had 434, Melanie Kurdys had 436, Paul Sullivan 420, and Michael VanDenBerg 518.

For Heath Township #1, Democrat Write-Ins tallied 36. Republicans had 85 Write-In votes.

For Heath Township #2, Democrats had 6 Write-Ins. Republicans had 38 Write-In votes.

For Hopkins Township, Democrats had 16 Write-Ins. Republicans Jason Apol had 197, Joleen Apol 142, Randy Chrisman 264, Sandy Chrisman 167, and Jeff Schaendorf 308.

For Laketown Township #1, Democrat Kathryn DeKuiper received 335 and Roger DeKuiper received 265. Republicans tallied 39 Write-In votes.

For Laketown Township #2, Democrat Anne Baker received 327 votes. Republicans received 59 Write-In votes.

For Laketown Township #3, Democrats cast 24 Write-In votes. Republican Howard Bouwens, Jr. received 150 votes.

For Lee Township, Democrats cast 51 Write-In votes. Republican Richard Rawson received 171 votes.

For Leighton Township #1, Democrats cast 34 Write-In votes. Republicans Shannon Bird received 155 votes, Brenda Huizenga 230, and Stephanie Tromp 110.

For Leighton Township #2, Democrat Amy Shepard received 219 votes. Republicans Joshua Buehler had 306, Cathy Reimink 284, and Roger Reimink 294.

For Leighton Township #3, Democrat Darby Napieralski received 135 votes. Republicans Bobbie Holmes received 291 and Rick Holmes 295.

For Manlius Township, Democrat Write-Ins received 62 votes. Republican Jamison Burchfield received 191 votes, Kathy Lubbers 356, Craig Postma 342, and Tammy Postma 279.

For Martin Township, Write-Ins received 32 votes. Republican Glenn Leep received 260 votes, Nancy Leep 250, Steven Peterson 154, and David Smit 256.

For Monterey Township, Democrat Tom Richmond received 146 votes. Republicans Patricia Petersen had 132, Henry Reinart 276, Jerry Williams 200, Julie Young 152, and Stephen Young 115.

For Otsego Township #1, Democrats cast 79 Write-In votes. Republicans Jen Colin received 269, Nolynn Coombs 229, and Gale Dugan 321.

For Otsego Township #2, Democrats cast 53 Writ-In votes. Republicans Carrie Lunarde-Alexander had 181 and Ashlee Rose 209.

For Overisel Township #1, Democrat Glynis Whitcomb received 127 votes. Republicans Steven Aardema had 585 and Karmel Berens had 516

For Salen Township #1, Democrats cast 11 Write-In votes. Republican James Pitsch received 440 votes.

For Salen Township #2, Democrats cast 31 Write-In votes. Republicans had 71 Write-In votes.

For Saugatuck Township, Democrats Glenna DeJong received 719 votes, Bonnie Greydanus received 693, Jim Hanson received 648, and Bill Wamer received 634. Republicans received 36 Write-In votes.

For Trowbridge Township, Democrats cast 52 Write-In votes. Republicans Kenny Sheffer received 227 votes and Trevor Smith 240.

For Valley Township, Democrat Kerri Anne Tyler received 183 votes. Republicans Curtis Clark had 227 and Denise Medemar 214.

For Watson Township, Democrat Helen Goyings received 74 votes. Republicans Mary Ann Baker had 144, Michelle Harris 116, and Raeleen Rose 55.

For Wayland Township, Democrat Write-Ins received 48 votes. Republicans Robert Holmes had 351 votes, Robert Rookus 350, and Mike Smith 323.

MILLAGE PROPOSALS

Senior Citizen Services Millage Renewal: Yes 21,653 No 8,341

Interurban Transit Authority Public Transportation: Yes 2,119 No 612

Casco Township Road Millage Renewal: Yes 595 No 325

Casco Township Road Millage Renewal #2: Yes 576 No 342

Casco Township Senior Services: Yes 580 No 312

Casco Township Parks & Recreation Renewal: Yes 600 No 301

Dorr Township Fire Services: Yes 953 No 988

Ganges Township Renew Road Improvement: Yes 571 No 235

Leighton Township Road Maintenance: Yes 828 No 798

Leighton Township Fire Department: Yes 1,004 No 620

Martin Township Fire & Emergency Services Renewal: Yes 419 No 157

Overisel Township Renew Road: Yes 547 No 333

Saugatuck Township Cemetery Renewal: Yes 974 No 513

Watson Township Road Maintenance Renewal: Yes 210 No 111

Wayland Township Road: Yes 345 No 534

SCHOOL PROPOSALS

Allegan Public Schools Operating: Yes 2,206 No 1,915

Glenn Public School Operating: Yes 116 No 37

Hopkins Public School Operating: Yes 1,291 No 1,063

Martin Public Schools Operating: Yes 474 No 358

Plainwell Community Schools Operating: Yes 1,569 No 881

LIBRARIES

Otsego District Public Library: Yes 1,443 No 976

Saugatuck-Douglas District Library: Yes 1,813 No 598