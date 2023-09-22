Progress continues on West Congress Street in Sturgis, contingency budget approved to complete project

Road construction is back at full-speed on West Congress Street in Sturgis, following unexpected delay.

By Dennis Volkert

Sturgis City Commission approved a supplemental contingency budget of $45,000 for the West Congress Street improvement project.

The road work, between South Centerville Road and South Clay Street, had languished within the past month, due to various issues. City engineer Barry Cox outlined the situation for city commissioners at their meeting Sept. 13.

Initially, timeline for completion was mid-August, but it has been revised to Oct. 6.

Delays have occurred for various reasons, including storm sewer issues and installation method for a water main underneath the railroad tracks.

Among challenges were basement flooding at a residential property on the street. One of the home’s roof drains were connected to a storm-sewer manhole. Additional cost was required to connect the drains and address some minor, related details, Cox told the board.

For the situation at the rail crossing, the contractor needed to change the installation approach to accommodate the water line properly. In addition, due to Michigan Southern Railroad Company’s commitment to a customer on the railway south of the crossing, additional expense is required to transload product by semi-truck to prevent the business from closing until the product can be sent by rail, Cox told the board.

City staff anticipates significant cost recovery on the majority of the added expense, either through liquidated damages or other contractual reimbursement, Cox said.