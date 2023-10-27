Proposed dog park rules tabled by TR Planning Comm., public hearing set

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

THREE RIVERS — A draft of proposed rules for Three Rivers’ newest dog park will have to sit and stay just a bit longer before they’re approved.

On Monday, the Three Rivers Planning Commission tabled a set of 19 rules that would’ve been an amendment to city code to govern the city’s newest dog park near Memory Isle Park in downtown Three Rivers.

Along with the tabling, a public hearing on the proposed rules was set for the planning commission’s next meeting, scheduled for Monday, Nov. 27 at 6:15 p.m. at City Hall, and the planning commission requested a Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority representative be in attendance to answer any questions the commissioners may have.

The proposed rules were suggested by the DDA, and was referred to the planning commission by the city commission during the city’s Oct. 3 meeting. If approved, the rules are intended to be posted as signage for public safety and is necessary for enforcement as an amendment to the existing ordinance, Section 17-4 of the City Code.

Some of the proposed rules include: