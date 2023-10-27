Proposed dog park rules tabled by TR Planning Comm., public hearing set

By Robert Tomlinson
News Director
THREE RIVERS — A draft of proposed rules for Three Rivers’ newest dog park will have to sit and stay just a bit longer before they’re approved.
On Monday, the Three Rivers Planning Commission tabled a set of 19 rules that would’ve been an amendment to city code to govern the city’s newest dog park near Memory Isle Park in downtown Three Rivers.
Along with the tabling, a public hearing on the proposed rules was set for the planning commission’s next meeting, scheduled for Monday, Nov. 27 at 6:15 p.m. at City Hall, and the planning commission requested a Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority representative be in attendance to answer any questions the commissioners may have.
The proposed rules were suggested by the DDA, and was referred to the planning commission by the city commission during the city’s Oct. 3 meeting. If approved, the rules are intended to be posted as signage for public safety and is necessary for enforcement as an amendment to the existing ordinance, Section 17-4 of the City Code.
Some of the proposed rules include:
- Owners are personally and legally responsible for the dog at all times while using the park, and your dog must be within your sight and under your control at all times in the enclosure.
- Owners of dogs and/or dogs showing aggressive behavior will be asked to leave the Dog Park and future use may be prohibited.
- All dogs must have a valid license and current vaccinations.
- Only basic, flat-buckle collars are allowed inside the enclosure.
- Dogs must be leashed outside the enclosure and when entering and exiting the dog park.
- Owners must pick up dog waste with provided bags and dispose of in trash receptacles.
- Hours are from 7 a.m. to sunset, year round
Planning Commission Liaison John Beebe told commissioners that the rules would require a “little work” for the commission, and that some of the proposed rules wouldn’t necessarily apply to an ordinance, such as calling 911 in case of emergency, saying it “goes without saying.”
Beebe also pointed out a couple of other rules he wanted clarification on from the DDA’s perspective following his initial review, one of them being the hours of operation being 7 a.m. to sunset.
“The parks already have sunrise-to-sunset hours, so the 7 a.m., I don’t know why that needs to be in there,” Beebe said, noting that sometimes the sunrise can be before 7 a.m. and it could be after 7 a.m., but also pointed out that sometimes downtown residents take their dogs out for walks early in the morning, while Secretary Jenny Koski noted downtown dog owners might want to take their dogs out before sunrise in the winter.
Another rule singled out for clarification by commissioner Sam Smallcombe was the requirement for flat-buckle collars on dogs, noting he has a Labrador dog and flat-buckle collars “do not work on high-drive dogs.” Beebe said he didn’t know the “history” of why that rule was proposed, as there is nothing in the current city ordinance regarding what type of buckle or leash to use on a dog.
Beebe also pointed out the rule about dogs having to be leashed outside the park as another one to examine closer, saying the rule “isn’t really workable” with the current city ordinance, as the city doesn’t have a leash provision in its ordinances, only “reasonable control” of a dog. Board Secretary Jenny Koski theorized its intent was to not having dogs running into and out of the park, while commissioner Natelege Zaritz noted the park’s proximity to the downtown skate park and basketball court. Chair John Kish briefly pondered a change to the police ordinance regarding “reasonable control,” but it didn’t go anywhere.
The idea for tabling the rules to take a closer look at them and get more input came from Beebe, who noted that delaying the rules wouldn’t set back the opening date for the dog park, but a rules sign wouldn’t be put up possibly until “next spring,” with temporary rules in place until the rules get approved. Kish made the initial request to have a DDA representative in attendance for the next meeting, as none were in the audience at Monday’s meeting.
While the proposed rules haven’t been reviewed by legal counsel as of yet, Beebe said it will once it goes again before the city commission once the planning commission has reviewed it.
The vote to table was unanimous.
In other business…
- The Planning Commission tabled recommendation of a site plan approval for a child care group home at 421 East St., across the street from Hoppin Elementary’s drop-off/pick-up line along the street, due to a number of concerns the commission had about parking and updating their business plan on a number of issues, including pick-up/drop-off times.
- The Planning Commission approved a revised site plan for Building #2 at TekModo’s campus to reduce the number of required parking spaces.
Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 or robert@threeriversnews.com.