Prost! Another Successful Oktoberfest

Ein Prosit performs for the crowd.

Partygoers enjoy the festivities

A partygoer enjoys a pint and listens to the band.

Saugatuck’s Dance Asylum performs for the crowd.

What’s in that alpenhorn anyway?

By Wendy Colsen

Bratwurst and beer lovers came out in full force last weekend to enjoy the gorgeous weather and Oktoberfest celebrations in downtown Douglas.

Sponsored by CommUNITY PRIDE, the event drew quite a crowd with revelers toting beer steins and donning their best lederhosen.

The Bavarian-style festivities kicked off with the “tapping of the keg” and included presentations from the authentic German band Ein Prosit, Bavarian dance performances by Saugatuck’s Dance Asylum, an Alpenhorn concert and the annual Keg Toss.

Proceeds benefit Community Pride MI events “designed to foster connection, celebrate diversity, and create welcoming, inclusive spaces for everyone in the Saugatuck-Douglas community.”