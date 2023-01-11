Protest planned for MLK Day

A new group, L-TAD (LaFayette Teachers Against Displacement) publicly denounce the Board’s decision to place the new consolidated school in Valley, Al. We reject the idea of closing LHS and displacing our students, the teachers proclaimed.

They added, “We want the families, alumni, friends, community leaders, and allies of the LaFayette community to know that we stand with you.”

“This is far from over; there is still hope. But we can only win if we stand together as a community. Since the board has made a decision that many of the families oppose, many of the alumni reject, and us teachers stand against, we will protest on January 16th, Dr. MLK Day @ 1pm CT from the courthouse to the steps of LHS.”