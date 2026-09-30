Public Safety finds no credible threat following Plainwell High School report

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Plainwell Public Safety found no credible threat to Plainwell High School following an investigation into statements allegedly made by a student about bringing a firearm to school.

Plainwell Community Schools received information through the OK2SAY reporting system on Wednesday, Sept. 23, regarding statements allegedly made by a Plainwell High School student during class.

According to Plainwell Public Safety Director Kevin Callahan, the report indicated the student had talked about bringing a firearm to school.

Public Safety was notified and began investigating in cooperation with the school district and school safety personnel.

As part of the investigation, officers and school personnel contacted the student and the student’s parents. The student acknowledged making statements involving a firearm and telling other students not to “be a hero,” Callahan said.

Other students who were present during the conversation were also interviewed, with Callahan saying the information they provided was generally consistent with what had initially been reported.

Investigators also looked into whether the student had access to a firearm.

No weapons were located, and firearms that potentially could have been accessible through a family member were accounted for. Investigators found no information indicating the student had access to a firearm or had taken any steps toward carrying out the statements.

“Based on the information obtained during the investigation, Plainwell Public Safety has found no credible threat to Plainwell High School, its students, staff, or the community,” Callahan said. “There is no indication of an immediate threat to public safety.”

The investigation remains ongoing, however, and additional interviews could be conducted as Public Safety continues looking into the circumstances surrounding the statements.

Callahan also praised the individual who reported the statements through OK2SAY, Michigan’s confidential student safety reporting system.

“Reports such as these allow school officials and law enforcement to investigate potential threats quickly and determine whether additional action is necessary,” he said.

Students are encouraged to report concerning statements or behavior to a trusted adult, school official or law enforcement officer, or through OK2SAY.

Because the student involved is a juvenile, no identifying information will be released.

“Plainwell Public Safety and Plainwell Community Schools take all reports involving threats of violence seriously,” Callahan said.