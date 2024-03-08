Q&A: Vitamin String Quartet’s evolution

The music of Vitamin String Quartet is continually evolving. VSQ performs March 9 at Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.

(Provided photo)

By Dennis Volkert

Vitamin String Quartet performs March 9 at Sturges-Young Center for the Arts. It’s the latest show in SYCA’s “Performance Series” for 2023-24.

The ensemble’s music encompasses classical, dance, hip-hop, pop and other styles.

Vitamin String Quartet features a rotating lineup to create studio recordings, live shows, video content and other projects. Featured musicians for the SYCA performance are Leah Zeger (violin), Rachel Grace (violin), Tom Lea (viola) and Derek Stein (cello).

The set list is expected to include a cross-section of hit, including songs featured in “Bridgerton,” tracks from the recent Taylor Swift album and fan favorites that encompass 1970s songs to present-generation hits.

The project originated in 1999. At the time, it was as a series of tribute albums. In 2006, parent company CMH Records gave the series the name “Vitamin String Quartet” and began to develop live shows, sheet music, video content, social media and other concepts, said James Curtiss, director of A&R for VSQ.

“It was intended to appeal to the fans of a wide range of artists and musicians,” Curtiss told Sturgis Sentinel. “Over the years, VSQ has had successful album releases paying tribute to everyone from Tool to Coldplay to Radiohead all the way to today and the successful takes on the biggest pop stars.”

In advance of this weekend’s performance, Curtiss and Stein participated in a Q&A with Sturgis Sentinel. Some responses have been edited for brevity or clarity.

Sturgis Sentinel: Derek — on a personal level, what inspired you to be a part of the group?

Derek Stein: I knew when I first heard VSQ that playing with a group like this would be something I would want to do. It was so cool to hear a string quartet playing rock and pop songs and to discover that instruments that traditionally and almost exclusively play music in the classical style were capable of so much more! I jumped at the opportunity to play with VSQ when it presented itself, and I never looked back.

SS: A notable feature of VSQ’s repertoire is it encompasses disparate genres. Has that been by design from the start, or has it shifted through the years?

Curtiss: That’s been part of the design and appeal, for fans and the creators since the beginning. What has shifted is the audience’s interest in much more music sharing that space, and the speed with which people can discover this incredibly deep catalog.

SS: How do you decide which songs to adapt? Does it grow from music interest from group members, or is it collective?

Curtiss: Many of the creative decisions come from the music directors at the label, particularly Leo Flynn and I, who’ve been handling the series’ direction for over 15 years. The choices stem from a number of influences, some of which come down to personal taste and interests, some of which we get as feedback from people we work with, the audience … Players, producers and arrangers definitely have brought ideas and takes to the table, but it mainly comes from Leo and me.

SS: What reaction do you receive from listeners after they hear VSQ arrangements for the first time?

Stein: We were able to meet a bunch of amazing, new fans on our recent tours. The delight in the eyes of those that were unfamiliar with us while they described how much they loved the arrangements was such a joy to experience.

SS: How did VSQ become involved in TV and movie contributions? What was the first show that featured VSQ music?

Curtiss: Most of the time when we’ve had placements in film and television, it’s because the creative teams behind those shows have reached out to us. Not sure what the first show was, there’s been so many. “American Idol,” “So You Think You Can Dance” and “House” were some of the earliest. We had some very big successes with shows that aren’t on the air anymore, like “Reign,” “Vampire Diaries” and “Gossip Girl.” And that’s only continued to grow.

SS: How are songs selected for the set list? Does it vary during a tour?

Curtiss: A good chunk of the set list does come down to what we’re promoting at the time, like our recent Taylor Swift release and the Fall Out Boy vinyl. We’re also always trying to give the audience a strong sampling of the songs we’ve had successes with, including songs that were big on “Bridgerton” and “Westworld.” We try to curate big showstopper moments with the kinds of songs we know will go over with the whole audience and that offer big solo moments. But those are hush-hush, kept under wraps until the night of the show…