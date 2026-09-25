Questions, adjustments keep Albion projects moving

Mike Stout, left, founder and president of Michigan Waterway Stewards, and Dr. Sam Shaheen attended Monday’s Albion City Council meeting. Stout reported on work to clear Albion’s waterways, while Shaheen updated the council on the $11.3 million downtown redevelopment project.

By Maggie LaNoue, Contributing Writer

Plans changed, questions led to second looks, and persistence paid off in several different ways at Monday’s Albion City Council meeting.

Council approved several agenda items Monday, while other questions were left for staff or council to revisit.

Dr. Sam Shaheen updated council on the $11.3 million redevelopment at 101–119 S. Superior St., extending along Superior Street between the Bohm Theatre and the Coca-Cola mural. Shaheen described the project as involving six buildings, with plans for 21 apartments and six commercial storefronts.

Shaheen said the buildings are more than 150 years old and the redevelopment will require infrastructure improvements, accessibility upgrades, stairwells and elevators. The project includes a $5 million Michigan Economic Development Corp. grant.

Shaheen said several earlier approaches during the past 12 to 14 years did not work, including efforts involving historic preservation tax credits and later an Opportunity Zone structure.

Introducing the ARC board, Shaheen said, “Albion Reinvestment is not meant to be secretive. It’s a published organization. It’s IRS designated not for profit.” He said the board had remained persistent through the long effort.

“This has been a really difficult project and, as I mentioned, probably the most difficult that I’ve ever encountered,” Shaheen said.

Later, while showing other downtown properties still owned by ARC, he returned to the point. “Again, it’s not — it’s not a secret,” Shaheen said, adding that the nonprofit is interested in developers or others who want to buy and revitalize those properties.

After Shaheen finished his presentation, Council member Vivian Davis followed up during council questions. “I hear you say it’s not secret. So, does that mean you or one of the members from the board can speak with community groups?” she asked.

“Sure,” Shaheen replied. He said earlier versions had not been promoted because financing was uncertain and the plans might not have materialized. Now that the project has a formal commitment, he said, “we’re happy to meet, start meeting with the community, and start spreading the news.”

Mayor Victoria Garcia Snyder then thanked Shaheen for his persistence. “It’s been over 10 years,” she said, thanking him for sticking with the effort.

A second presentation offered a different distinction for Albion. Mike Stout, founder and president of Michigan Waterway Stewards, praised the cooperation his organization has received in Albion. “Of all the communities I’ve worked with, this has been most enjoyable,” Stout said.

Stout said the organization has mobilized more than 4,500 volunteers in 22 Michigan communities, removed more than a quarter-million pounds of litter and trash and cleared more than 220 river obstructions.

Stout said Albion presented an unusual challenge: rather than primarily litter, large amounts of woody debris had accumulated in portions of the Kalamazoo River and mill race, and near the former railroad bridge. He said volunteers followed woody-debris management practices while being mindful of fish and wildlife habitat. Stout also noted that the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, or EGLE, has responsibility for waterways.

Volunteers tackled the waterways, but some fallen trees were beyond what they could handle. City crews brought in heavy equipment, and local assistance helped remove large obstructions. Stout said the waterways are now navigable. “You can now paddle from Albion College to Lake Michigan,” he told council.

Council next heard the final report on a $500,000 housing rehabilitation program that provided repairs for 12 income-qualified Albion homeowners. Albion Economic Development Corp. President Debbie Kelly said about $410,000 went toward project costs, including inspections, testing and construction, with the remainder covering administration.

Council member Donivan Williams said the program “has impacted my neighborhood for sure,” noting that major repair costs can be difficult for retired and other income-qualified homeowners.

Council also approved the SimpliCITY work-order system, which Council member Jim Stuart had questioned at the Sept. 8 meeting and offered to investigate further. Stuart said Monday that after researching the system and meeting with three people involved, he was convinced staff had done its due diligence.

Residents will be able to electronically report service problems and receive an email when work is completed. Public Services staff will be able to map and track work orders, labor and materials.

City Hall’s trial of being closed Fridays continues through Oct. 31. The extended hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday will continue. Beginning Nov. 6, City Hall will also be open Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon.

The city also continues to gather public input for its new comprehensive plan. McKenna reported 116 completed surveys through Sept. 20. Residents can take the survey and add comments to the interactive map at AlbionTogether.com through Oct. 31.

The city’s fall cleanup is scheduled for Oct. 17, with three locations anticipated, according to the city manager’s report.

In the financial reports, Mayor Pro Tem Andy French questioned figures showing that a higher street-improvement millage would raise less revenue than the lower solid-waste millage. Finance Director David Clark said he would look into the difference. “Yeah, I’ll figure it out,” he said.

The 165-page agenda packet included 50 pages on Michigan Waterway Stewards and 26 pages of financial reports and calculations. Shaheen’s Big Albion Plan slides were not included in the online packet. The Recorder photographed at least seven slides for future reporting.