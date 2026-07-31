Questions, coffee and cheesecake bring residents together with City Hall

Photo by AlbionMich.net

City Manager Dr. Sheryl Theriot welcomes residents to the first “Cheesecake with the City Manager” community gathering July 22 at Trackside Eatery & Dry Pub. The informal discussion covered elections, property taxes, road projects, water and sewer service, recreation, downtown redevelopment and other topics affecting everyday life in Albion before ending with conversation and cheesecake.

By Maggie LaNoue

Contributing Writer

The coffee was flowing, conversations had already begun, and more than 30 Albion residents gathered Wednesday morning, July 22, at Trackside Eatery & Dry Pub for what City Manager Dr. Sheryl Theriot called the “Cheesecake with the City Manager.”

“I’m so glad you’re here and full of wonderful energy, bright and early this morning,” Theriot said as she welcomed everyone.

She hopes to continue hosting informal community gatherings about every other month, although she told the audience future events may have different names.

Rather than conducting a formal public meeting, Theriot led residents through a series of practical topics that affect everyday life in Albion, pausing after each one to answer questions before moving to the next. Throughout the morning, she was assisted by Albion Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Debbie Kelly and Albion Department of Public Safety Chief Aaron Phipps, who distributed handouts covering elections, property taxes, road projects, utilities and community information as each topic came up.

The morning’s discussion began with the Aug. 4 primary election. Theriot reminded residents that early in-person voting had begun and encouraged everyone to participate. She also highlighted the Albion District Library millage renewal, the only local proposal on the ballot.

Looking ahead to the November city election, she reviewed the candidates who have filed for city offices. One notable change is that longtime Precinct 2 Council Member Lenn Reid, who has represented the ward for more than 14 years, is not seeking reelection. Jacques Short has filed to run for the seat.

Property taxes came next. Kelly and Phipps distributed a handout showing the various entities that collect millages on Albion property tax bills. Theriot encouraged residents to use it as a reference for understanding where their property taxes go and reminded them that summer property taxes are due Aug. 10.

Road construction prompted another round of questions. Residents asked why some streets are repaired while others must wait and why projects sometimes seem to move from one section of town to another. Theriot noted that many road improvements depend on state and federal grants and loans that are limited to specific streets or segments. Without a dedicated street millage, she said, the city continues working to stretch every available dollar while pursuing additional funding opportunities.

Turning to water and sewer service, Theriot described how Michigan law requires the systems to operate as enterprise funds, meaning they must pay their own expenses rather than rely on general tax dollars.

“I know it’s painful,” she acknowledged while discussing recent utility rate increases.

Consultants had recommended increasing rates by about 60 percent all at once, she said, but city leaders instead chose to spread the increases over three years. She also discussed the city’s new water meters, which provide more accurate readings than many of the older meters they replaced. Combined with monthly billing and the EyeOnWater app, residents can better monitor daily water use, receive leak alerts and manage their utility accounts.

Questions followed about water quality, water pressure and construction projects. Theriot assured residents that Albion’s drinking water meets required safety standards and explained that boil-water advisories are issued only under specific circumstances, such as water main breaks. One resident thanked city crews for quickly resolving a neighborhood water-pressure issue, prompting Theriot to recognize the work of the Public Services staff.

At one point, an Amtrak passenger train rolled past just outside Trackside, briefly competing with the discussion. A few smiles appeared around the room, there was a momentary pause, and then the conversation continued right where it had left off.

The final portion of the discussion covered aging trees and sidewalks, recreation programs, redevelopment of the long-vacant building at 101 S. Superior, the city’s new comprehensive planning process and opportunities for residents to serve on city committees.

Before concluding, Phipps announced National Night Out, scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 4, from 6-8 p.m. at McIntosh Park. Theriot also invited residents to a community celebration honoring longtime recreation leader Larry Williams on Friday, Aug. 7, from 1-5 p.m. at Holland Park.

She encouraged everyone to stay connected through the city’s website, the new 24-hour AI assistant known as Victoria, and her Facebook page, “Sheryl Theriot – Albion City Manager,” where she regularly posts city news and updates.

After the discussion ended, the owners of Trackside set out the cheesecake. As people helped themselves to dessert, the gathering became more relaxed. Friends greeted one another, neighbors introduced themselves across the room, and conversations with city staff continued as people compared notes, asked a few more questions, and caught up before heading on with the rest of their day.

The name of the gathering may change next time, but the purpose was already clear. The first “Cheesecake with the City Manager” gave residents a welcoming place to ask questions, better understand the issues facing their city, and spend time talking with neighbors. Judging by the conversations that continued long after the presentation ended, many seemed to leave looking forward to the next one.