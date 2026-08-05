Quick action by local employees prevents dock fire in Saugatuck

The Saugatuck Township Fire District responded Thursday afternoon to reports of a fire near the Mount Baldhead area and the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office dock after multiple callers reported hearing a loud pop followed by smoke and flames.

At approximately 4:34 p.m., Allegan County Central Dispatch received reports of what was initially believed to be a burning utility pole. Witnesses reported seeing flames and smoke coming from a tall black pole near the waterfront.

Upon arrival, firefighters determined that the incident involved a solar-powered light mounted on a flagpole. The homeowner informed responders that the solar light had caught fire and fallen, along with the flag, onto a dock below.

Before emergency crews arrived, two employees Austin Waalkes and Grant Rehkopf of Retro Boats, observed the fire and quickly took action to extinguish it, preventing further damage and eliminating a potential hazard in the busy waterfront area.

Thanks to their swift response, the fire was extinguished before it could spread, and firefighters confirmed that no additional suppression or mitigation efforts were necessary.

The Saugatuck Township Fire District commends Waalkes and Rehkopf for their vigilance and decisive actions. Waalkes, a student at Aquinas College, was previously recognized for his role in a 2024 water rescue in Douglas, where a gentleman whose truck went into the water after a medical emergency. Rehkopf is a senior at Saugatuck High School.

No injuries were reported, and the incident remains isolated to the solar light and flagpole equipment.

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