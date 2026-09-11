Raise a glass for a great cause at the second annual Harvest PourFest at the fairgrounds

Get ready to sip, savor, and celebrate at the second annual Harvest PourFest, a tasting event set to take place at the Berrien County Youth Fairgrounds in Berrien Springs, on Saturday, September 19, Marketing and Sponsorship Coordinator Jill Hein said.

“Whether you’re a craft beer connoisseur, a wine enthusiast, or a fan of small-batch spirits, this festival offers something for every palate — all while raising funds for a great cause,” she said. “Proceeds from the event support the Berrien County Youth Fair’s Grounds Capital Improvement Fund, helping enhance the fairgrounds for future generations.”

PourFest promises an unforgettable afternoon of tastings, live music, delicious food, and a vibrant community atmosphere.

Tickets for the event are available for purchase now by scanning the code pictured left.

Ticket prices are as follows:

VIP Admission – $60. Early access at 2:00 p.m., 15 drink tickets, a commemorative tasting glass, and first dibs on exclusive pours before general entry.

General Admission – $40. Entry from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., 10 drink tickets, and full access to live music and food vendors.

Designated Driver / Non-Drinker – $20. Enjoy the fun and festivities without the alcohol. Includes access to all entertainment and food options.

With a lineup of top-tier craft beverage makers, local food vendors, and a full schedule of live entertainment, Harvest PourFest 2026 is becoming a must-attend fall tradition in Berrien County. Follow us on Facebook: Harvest PourFest.