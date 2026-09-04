Rally for the Legion raises $13,000 with building upkeep and veteran programs

The Rally for the Legion that was held at AJ’s in downtown Berrien Springs this past Saturday raised an estimated $13,000 for basic maintenance, veteran programs, and for interacting with the community instead of just “staying afloat,” reported American Legion Post 85 Commander Lisa Bromilow and Adjutant and Finance Officer Kristin Albers.

Funds were raised by the Dueling Pianos event that was preceded by singer Matt Onken. Food trucks Wood Stock & Grill, and Nothing Bundt Cakes donated a portion of their proceeds to the legion.

Funds were also generated by the VIP sponsorships of tables around the Dueling Piano performers, and businesses and individuals also contributed directly to the legion.

“We are so pleased with the support that the community provided to us for this event,” Commander Bromilow said.

“We hope to make it an annual event,” Adjutant Albers said. “A lot of people asked us about that–it would be our one major fundraiser for the year.”

Bromilow and Albers noted that the fundraiser was critical to the upkeep of the legion building due to issues as a result of the overall age of the building as the legion approaches its 100th year anniversary. The building was originally dedicated in August of 1928.

“We plan to have a rededication celebration open house in 2028,” Albers said.

AJ’s owners Roger and Lonna Johnson approached Commander Bromilow about doing a joint fundraiser to help out the legion and its membership.

“We started planning, then AJ’s was sold to someone else and plans went on hold,” she said. “He re-approached us after he took the business back, we started talking again and eventually our plan came to fruition.”

“The public really enjoyed the event–they said it was a great party and they hope we do it again,” she said.

It reminded many citizens that there is a legion for veterans and the community to enjoy, Albers said.

Bromilow and Albers want to thank Mike Huspen of Fab’N Weld of Berrien Springs for the use of the crane to display the American flag that was provided by the Village of Berrien Springs.

“A special thank you to all the volunteers behind the scenes that helped make it happen,” Bromilow emphasized. “We would also like to thank the Berrien County Road Department for loaning us the fencing and construction cones, and the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department and BS-OT Police Department for helping with security.”

(See pictures from the event in next week’s newspaper)