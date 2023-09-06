Ransom Library offers tech classes

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Are you someone who wants to learn more about the basics of computer and internet usage?

If so, then the Ransom District Library in Plainwell has you covered.

Beginning Friday, Sept. 8, Ransom is offering three weekly technology classes aimed at helping beginners become more comfortable using computers and the internet.

“These workshops are intended for learners who are new to using a computer and want to build confidence while staying safe online,” said the Facebook post describing the classes.

The classes are free and open to everyone.

The Sept. 8 class is titled Computer and Internet Basics. The Friday, Sept. 15, class is Email Basics and Cybersecurity, while the Friday, Sept. 22, class is Video Conferencing and Mobile Device Basics.

All three classes are scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Although walk-ins are welcome, registration is preferred. To register, visit ransomdistrictlibrary.setmore.com or call (269) 685-8024.