Readers weigh in on LHS, Valley merge

Last week, the Sun’s editor and publisher, Mike Wilcox, wrote an opinion piece stating why he believes LaFayette, and Valley High Schools shouldn’t merge. Here are some of our reader’s comments.

Dexter Bulger, via wilcoxnewspapers.com

I commented on a post a while back that so much of the same as this article. I think the thing that helps Lafayette would be inviting a really competitive workplace for the people. The people of the area that surrounds ,as well as the qualifying citizens of Lafayette.

The city officials should think more of the citizens and request a more competitive pay rate for those that work in the city. Be more inviting to new businesses, create a night life for the community, and assure the people that this is a place that’s good for raising kids.

It’s like , ‘ Why not make it attractive ‘ give us a reason to stay put. Lafayette is as nice of small town as any other that I’ve visited in recent years. So, it’s yes to keeping the school system alive. All the energy that been accumulated and miss used ( opinion only ) , let’s pull together and make a better situation out of what’s already in place. Clearly finances isn’t the biggest problem .

” Let’s keep our community together “, from a concerned to all that will listen!

Michael Green, via wilcoxnewspapers.com

I totally agree with you. LaFayette is everything to so many people. Let it stay like it is!

Ruby H Carr, via wilcoxnewspapers.com

Thank You Wilcox News for publishing this article. Small schools, within small communities matter. I’m very concerned about the Safety of ALL the kids, because I was employed with the Chambers County School District during the previous merger under the current Mayor of the City of Valley. The transition for the kids was extremely traumatizing, and the fights at LaFayette High was the proof.

The family and kids were inconvenienced during this transition, and a lot of drastic decisions were made without the community input by the administrators serving. The plans has always been to close every school starting with Cusseta, Plainview, Milltown, Five Points & now LaFayette.

Every school in Chambers County School District needs to be remodeled. The focus should shift from consolidation to a One Stop K-12 Campus in LaFayette & Valley with the same curriculum. Focus on Improving safety, test scores, and academics.

I’m sure some individuals will not agree with me when I say this, Re-Open Five Points Elementary & JPPowell Middle School because both of these schools are located within the community. Also, the current conditions at Eastside & JPPowell Magnet School with STEAM PROGRAM is not working, nor is it safe and beneficial for the students and teachers at JPPowell Magnet School. Classrooms are too small for middle school kids. Imagine going from a palace to a pit. Photo prop’s is just a picture, but TRUTH is within the facilities.

JPPowell Middle School & LaFayette High School students has always had to settled with less but continues to produce the Best. The Bulldogs Black & Gold is rooted down in our souls.

This article is the best coverage published concerning consolidation.

George Green, via Facebook

I think everyone in the city of Lafayette should be more mad about this sneaky plan…be careful who you vote for…lot crook out there.

Dessiree Anointed Green, via Facebook

We need more housing, other businesses, and more things to do in LaFayette. Our younger generation will eventually leave due to these other issues that we have in the community. Parents had to take their kids to Valley and Opelika for them to participate in summer activities due to no activities in the city.

Jennifer TeWinkle, via Facebook

If the County wants to have a central Chambers County School, it needs to be in Lafayette the County Seat which is also centrally located to all in the county. If they do this more people and businesses will come to Lafayette. Every person in Lafayette needs to be very concerned and become very vocal about this.

_David Xclusive Floyd, via Facebook

If they build a school in LaFayette, Valley kids not coming, and it would be pointless. Think about it, you live in Valley, Lanett and Beulah is closer that LaFayette, so I would go that direction or Spring Wood…maybe even GA, if they driving to get the hope scholarship. It’s gone pointless to build a school in an undeveloped area VS an area that’s growing every month.

and if they build the school here, and it’s not enough students to fill it up and they put East Side in, then what was the point. You have to think about the bad, as well as the good. I’m from here, still live here, and I don’t see any improvement but a steady downside. Nothing that was available when I was a teen is not available now.