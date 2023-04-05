Rebels go one and one in doubleheader

By Katie McElvy

Chambers hosted Coosa Valley in a spring break double header on Thursday. The first game was a fielding battle with neither team being able to cross home plate until the bottom of the fourth. With bases loaded. AJ Barnes doubled on a line drive to center field sending in two runs. Coosa Valley answered by putting a run on the board in the top of the fifth.

Chambers’ bats came alive in the top of the sixth. With two runners on, Buster Coker hit a two run double, Luke Tarver followed with his own double to send in Coker, and Drew Sheppard knocked in the final run of the game with a single to capture the win for Chambers and make the final score 6-1.

In the second game, Chambers’ bats waited until the fourth inning to heat up; however, Coosa Valley struck in the first inning on a steal of home. Then, Coosa Valley hit a three run homer on the top of the third to make the score 0-4. Kyle Hand knocked Eli Pritchard home to put Chambers on the board in the bottom of the third. Coosa Valley added three more runs in the top of the fourth making the score 1-7. Chambers finally started to battle back in the bottom of the fourth. With two runners on, Braxton Yerta hit a triple. Eli Pritchard sent Yerta home, cutting the score 4-7. Yerta added one more RBI, but Chambers came up short, dropping the game 5-7.