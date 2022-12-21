LaFayette Sun

Rebels invited to Gatlinburg All-American Bowl

Ryan Ford and Ryan Smith recently represented Chambers Academy at the Gatlinburg All-American Bowl in Tennessee. Photo by Crystal Black

By Katie McElvy

Three Chambers Rebels Football players were invited to participate in the Gatlinburg All-American Bowl at the Rocky Top Sports World in Tennessee. Hosting players from all over the Southeast, the Gatlinburg All-American Bowl is the premier game for private school and homeschooled students to showcase their talents, and a few Rebel players did just that. Players chosen to participate were Ryan Smith, Ryan Ford, and Jacob Norgard.

Both a force on defense, Smith recorded 68 tackles for the Rebels this season while Ford logged 69 tackles. Smith was chosen a team captain in the Gatlinburg All-American Bowl. As a sophomore, Norgard was able to go the distance this past season averaging over 24 yards per carry for Chambers. Unfortunately, due to illness, Norgaurd was unable to participate in the game.

