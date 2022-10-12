Rebels run over Generals, 56-7

Evan Arwood intercepts the ball in the endzone in the Rebels 56-7 win over Abbeville. Photo by Taphne Nelson

By Katie McElvy

The Chambers Academy Rebels traveled to Abbeville Christian to meet up with the Generals on Thursday night. Abbeville got the ball first and put together a passing game that the Rebel defense did not have an answer for. The Generals quickly put 7 points on the board.

Chambers’ first offense series was led by Braxton Yerta who compiled three carries of over ten yards and a reception for a first down in the drive. Yerta dove in for the touchdown, and Buster Coker took the ball in for the two point conversion to put Chambers up 8-7.

The Generals were able to easily march down the field again and soon found themselves first and goal at the ten. It looked like they were about to take the lead back, but Evan Arwood intercepted a pass in the endzone to maintain the lead and give the ball back to the Rebels.

The Rebels’ drive stalled, but they decided to go for it on fourth and one in their own territory and were able to convert. Luke Tarver then ran it in 38 yards for the Rebel touchdown to start the second quarter. The two point conversion was not successful, but the Rebels were up 14-7.

The next Abbeville offensive series once again ended in an endzone interception. This time Yerta brought down the catch to give the Rebels the ball. Back on offense, Chambers pieced together an impressive drive highlighted by two Tarver first downs and a long Yerta touchdown run. The two point conversion failed, but the Rebels extended their lead 20-7.

Yerta recorded another interception on Abbeville’s next possession. Chambers was unable to convert on that possession and gave the ball back to the Generals, but the defense was able to hold Abbeville and forced them to turn the ball over on downs.

On the next offensive series, Yerta ran for a 60 yard touchdown, and Tarver punched in the two point conversion to put the Rebels up 28-7.

The Generals fumbled on their next possession, and the ball was recovered by Drew Sheppard. Chambers was unable to make anything of the unexpected offensive series and turned the ball over on downs, but a pick six by Coker ended the half. Tarver picked up the two point conversion, and the Rebels were up 36-7.

The Rebels got the ball back after halftime after an unsuccessful onside kick by the Generals. Yerta ran in another 35 yard touchdown. The two point attempt was not successful.

The Rebel defense then forced a three and out. Tyson Hewitt picked up a pair of first downs and another Rebel touchdown and two point conversion increased Chambers’ lead 50-7.

Abbeville was able to break loose on a busted play, but Arwood made a touchdown saving tackle at the one yard line. Then, Arwood picked it off in the endzone for his second end zone interception of the night.

Peyton Yerta recorded the last touchdown of the night with a huge 81 yard run to make the final score 56-7.

The Rebels accumulated 474 total yards of offense. Braxton Yerta was the leading rusher with 243 yards on 12 carries with 4 touchdowns. Luke Tarver followed with 64 yards on 9 carries with a touchdown.

Defensively, Kyle Hand and Eli Whorton were the lead tacklers with four each.

“I thought we were a little rusty coming off the bye week, and we have had the flu running through our team as well. I was not pleased with our execution or our intensity to start the game, but I thought we got better as the game progressed. We had been starting well up until this point,” commented Head Coach Jason Allen.

Next week, the Rebels will travel to Macon-East for what is slated to be their toughest region matchup.

“Our next game vs Macon-East is potentially the biggest game of the season and will most likely determine the region championship. Our goal is to win the region and retain home field advantage throughout the playoffs. Macon is very talented at the skill positions and will give challenges in the pass game. It should be a good one and our guys will be excited to go lay it on the line.”

Kick-off is set for 7:00 in Cecil, Alabama.