Recall election against Baroda Twp clerk will be November 3rd

By Debra Haight

J-E Correspondent

The recall effort against Baroda Township Clerk Christina Price is moving forward. Monday, Berrien County Clerk Stacy Loar-Porter certified enough signatures on petitions submitted July 31 and called for the recall election to be held Nov. 3.

People will now have 10 days, until Sept. 10 at 5 p.m., to file to run against Price in the November election for the final two years of Price’s term as clerk.

Loar-Porter reported that 352 signatures were deemed valid after a check of the 400 or so signatures submitted and challenges by Price. Berrien County Election Administrator Brian Kill said earlier that 337 signatures would be needed to force a recall election.

The call for election issued by Loar-Porter on Monday noted that Price’s name will be on the ballot as the Republican nominee and that the Democratic Party can nominate someone and people can also run with no party affiliation. The deadline in both instances is the same, Sept. 10.

The Democratic Party candidate will have to file an Affidavit of Identity and certificate of nomination from their party. Candidates with no party affiliation must file an Affidavit of Identity and qualifying petitions containing between 9 and 30 signatures. Sept. 13 is then the last day for candidates to withdraw.

The Call for Election notice also stated that filing forms are available in the county clerk’s office, 811 Port St. in St. Joseph.

Price said Monday that she wanted to extend her gratitude to the residents and neighbors who have reached out to offer their support.

“While the outcome of the recent recall is not what we hoped for, my dedication to serving this community remains unshaken, and I will continue to perform my duties to the fullest,” she said. “I place my faith, trust, and worries in the Lord, knowing that He guides my path and holds the plans for my future. As a Republican I will always support smaller Government and lower taxes.”

She said her commitment to township residents is not ending. She said her focus will be on “positive action and continued service” and advocating for principled leadership, transparency and policies that put residents first. She also wants to finalize plans for Hess Lake Park events and lay the groundwork for future community projects.

Recall organizer Lisa Radde could not be reached for comment Monday but had stated earlier that she had no plans to run for township clerk herself. She did say that she and other organizers had one or more persons in mind to run against Price.

In a Facebook post on July 31, she noted that she is running for Baroda Village Trustee and also does not have the time to do the clerk’s job as she works full time.

“Unfortunately, as I work full time I would not have the time to commit to being the Township Clerk that the community deserves,” she wrote. “Additionally, I would not have sponsored the petition had I planned on running as it would not seem right to me.”

Radde submitted recall petitions to the clerk’s office on July 31 which was the deadline in order to get the matter on the November ballot. She had received approval of the recall language in early July but Price’s appeal of the Berrien County Election Commission’s ruling delayed Radde from starting to collect signatures until July 28.

“This has never been about personal attacks,” Radde noted in July. “It is about accountability. Michigan law gives citizens the constitutional right to seek the recall of an elected official when they believe accountability is warranted.”

The petition language states that “Baroda Township Clerk Christina Price used Township resources, including her Township-issued email account, to support a petition drive to disincorporate the Village of Baroda.”

The petition language goes on to state “On February 11, 2025, she contacted the Bureau of Elections and the Berrien County Clerk regarding the petition process, and stated that she was personally pursuing disincorporation. The Berrien County Clerk advised her on February 12 and 18, 2025, to cease involvement due to a potential conflict with her duties as Township Clerk, but she continued to promote the petition drive.”