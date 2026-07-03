Resale Treasure Chest Opens on South Superior Street

Annette Norris, center, celebrates the grand opening of Resale Treasure Chest at 800 S. Superior St. with Amanda Cole. Located in the former Smith-Pulling Insurance Agency building on South Superior Street, the seasonal resale shop is across from Superior Street Apartments, known to many longtime residents as Sheldon Manor. The store features four rooms of household goods, gift items, collectibles, children’s items, men’s clothing and women’s clothing.

By Maggie LaNoue, Contributing Writer

A new seasonal resale shop has opened at 800 S. Superior St., offering affordable household goods, furniture, clothing, toys, gifts and collectibles during Albion’s warmer months.

Resale Treasure Chest celebrated its grand opening June 19 with cake, apples, door prizes and a steady flow of shoppers. Owner Annette Norris kept a tally throughout the day and said the store sold more than 100 items during its first day of business. Household goods were the top sellers, followed by children’s items.

Located in the former Smith-Pulling Insurance Agency building on South Superior Street, the store is organized into four rooms featuring household goods, children’s items, men’s clothing and women’s clothing. Many items are priced at $1, while most clothing starts at $2. Jeans generally sell for about $4, with some specialty items priced at $5 or $6.

Among the items drawing attention during opening weekend were vintage street signs, Coca-Cola collectibles, toys and home décor. Norris said Legos were especially popular and sold out quickly.

Donations from local residents help keep the shelves stocked, and some items come from estate sales. The store provides a place for gently used items to find new owners while offering shoppers an affordable option for household goods, clothing and collectibles. People interested in donating items can contact the store through its Facebook page or stop by during business hours.

Norris recently retired after working remotely for an engineering firm based in Salt Lake City, Utah. She also previously served on the Albion Economic Development Corporation board, where she focused on workforce development.

Opening day reflected considerable planning and community support. Norris promoted the business through cards, social media posts, refreshments, door prizes and advance announcements. The store’s pink treasure chest logo appeared on signs, business cards and social media graphics. Donations from local residents help stock the shelves, and volunteer Amanda Cole assisted during the grand opening. Shoppers can find merchandise photos, announcements and store updates by searching Facebook for “Resale Treasure Chest.”

The store is currently open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., although Norris said she may adjust the hours in the future based on customer traffic.

Throughout the grand opening, Norris and Cole greeted visitors, served refreshments and helped shoppers browse the merchandise. As customers searched for hidden treasures among vintage signs, Coca-Cola collectibles and everyday household items, the store’s successful opening offered another example of how Albion residents continue finding resourceful ways to create opportunities, support one another and give useful items a second life.