Residents complain of noise, planners ask Warner to tone it down

By Paul Garrod

Staff writer

news4garrod@gmail.com

PAW PAW – Following approximately 90 minutes of public comment in regard to Warner Vineyards and its outdoor entertainment venue, the Paw Paw Planning Commission on Thursday night, Oct. 8, asked business owner Pat Warner to decrease the sound of the music coming from the South Kalamazoo Street venue, Warner Vineyards, to 85 decibels.

Paw Paw Planning Commission Chairperson Kathleen Larson told owner, Pat Warner, and the standing-room-only crowd who gathered at the Paw Paw Township Hall, “Nobody wants to shut you down. Use 85 decibels.”

Earlier, the Planning Commission heard many audience members express their opinions of the sound issue, many saying what Warner was doing was okay, while others felt the sound level needed to be decreased.

One resident, who had resided at their residence, on Gremps Street for the past 54 years, told the Planning Commission, “The bass is terrible. You just go into the house and it shakes. We just want the music where it’s tolerable. The resident further stated, “We plan to sell the house. We don’t know if we have to disclose we’re by a venue.”

The resident said last year there were no sound or volume issues with the venue.

Following those comments, another audience member said, “We’re not listening to music, we’re listening to noise.”

Some of the language at the venue was questionable, according to the audience member. “This year, we’ve had concerts that were tolerable. It was suggested to that audience member, “If you don’t like the noise, wear earplugs. That’s a little bit out in left field. I feel like I have been overrun.”

Another Antwerp Township resident, whose family operated a longtime bar and restaurant, expressed his thanks to Warner.

“I want to thank Pat Warner for bringing this to Paw Paw. He’s probably $2 million in debt,” said Rick Mitchell.

Mitchell added, “You can hear it, but it’s not overwhelming,” as Mitchell told the Planning Commission and audience what he experienced from a residence on Lake Boulevard, nearby the Warner venue.

“We have something that people are enjoying. Let’s work together to make it work,” said Mitchell.

Another Paw Paw resident, Laurie Boyd, spoke before the audience and Planning Commission saying, “We’re not here to shut it down. We’re here to say, contain it, please.”

Paw Paw resident, Nadine Jarvis, said she can hear the music from her residence. “I enjoy that. I can’t hear the lyrics.”

Another resident praised Warner for his efforts saying, “They have done things for the village of Paw Paw that no one else had. The resident said, “In the tough economic times that we are in currently, I see no one else in the village doing what the Warner people have done.”

Still, another resident said the sound was just a small part of the issue, referring to the overall general impact.

Kim Sage told those gathered that she heard people talk about the Warner concerts from South Haven to Florida. “For that to happen in this town in this short amount of time is incredible.

She added, “It’s such an incredible venue. You can’t move it. They have addressed everything brought up at the last meeting. He’s (Pat Warner) already done everything he’s been asked to do.”

Another resident echoed earlier comments about the sound level saying, “They need to turn it down, literally turn it down. It is much worse this year. Some of the language also. We don’t want him shut down. We just want it turned down.”

Kim Vargas spoke before the Planning Commission members saying, “Let’s fix it. Figure it out and come up with a solution.”

Jeri Pursley spoke favorably of Warner’s efforts saying, “Pat’s done a great thing for the community that we don’t have to drive to Grand Rapids.”

Rick Boyd, whose wife, Laurie, spoke earlier, said there is a common thread that is being heard tonight at this meeting. “All we’re asking is to turn it down.”

Residents of Pine Street, Boyd said new triple pane windows installed in their 160 year old house rattle during many Warner concerts.

Planning Commission Chairperson Larson asked Paw Paw Village Manager Bryan Myrkle what the Planning Commission can and can’t do, in reference to a similar question brought up by an audience member.

“I think (Pat Warner) has done an admirable job. This is a polarizing issue. We’re going to have to strike some sort of balance,” said Myrkle

Myrkle said, “This is the third summer that I have been listening to people (about the concerts). The nature of the complaints has changed. People are angry.”

Myrkle said he was nervous about how the meeting was going to go.

According to Myrkle, in three years he has not heard of any perfect solution. “Whatever is done, someone will not be happy.”

Paw Paw Chief of Police, Eric Rottman, said the concerts this year have not been over 90 decibels, which is listed in the Special Use Permit granted to Warner.

Chief of Police Rottman said crime wise during the concerts, “We’ve never had anything.”

Planning Commission Chairperson Larson said, “I think the noise can be controlled.”

Pat Warner, who attended the meeting, said there were a total of 79 concerts this year, up 10 from 69 last year.

“I would like to come visit some of them in their homes and address that issue,” said Warner.

With all the public comment, Warner said, “I hear it. I would like to have a solution for us…..I would like to make this work. I really do.”