By Debra Haight

J-E Correspondent

Berrien Township Planning Commissioners have decided to take a little more time before they vote to send a new short-term rental ordinance onto to the Berrien Township Board for action.

Their decision to hold off right now on a short term rental ordinance recommendation came after a public hearing at their planning commission meeting last week. The public hearing will be reconvened at the planning commission’s Dec. 7 meeting.

The planning commission has been working on developing a short-term rental ordinance for several months. They’ve used parts of ordinances from area townships, villages and cities in the development of the proposed ordinance as well as discussed specific issues and concerns.

Over a dozen people attended last week’s planning commission and spoke at the public hearing. Most own properties they already use to offer short-term rentals in the township. They had a number of concerns including the provision that short-term rentals would only be able to operate for 120 days during a calendar year.

Planning commission members had settled on the 120 day number at their October meeting after initially considering allowing people to operate short-term rentals on their properties for just 70 days a year. While some commissioners in October thought that 120 was the right number, people talking at last week’s hearing said that it wasn’t enough.

A total of 10 people spoke at the public hearing and a handful of others submitted written comments. While a handful of people expressed support for the proposed ordinance-especially when it comes to supporting safety guidelines, others had concerns about transparency and the potential negative economic impact of the ordinance.

One person asked that the township balance residents’ concerns with potential negative economic impact. A second person suggested that the ordinance align better with industry norms such as an occupancy standard of 16 people.

Another person opposed the 120 day limit on renting out homes and noted that property owners who don’t have a principal residence homestead exemption shouldn’t be bound by 120 or 180 day limits. That person also wanted to see existing short term rentals be grandfathered and be able to be transferred to others.

Another sentiment expressed by those speaking during the public hearing was a request to postpone action in order to give the public a longer opportunity to review the proposed ordinance. People suggested that short term rentals were being treated differently than other local businesses.

The planning commission spent nearly an hour discussing possible changes to the ordinance after the public comment part of the hearing ended.

A majority of planning commissioners supported increasing the number of days a property can be rented out from 120 to 180 days with Trustee Julie Burke suggesting an even longer period of up to 210 days a year. The consensus was to have a 180 day limit as a starting point.

On occupancy limits, commissioners talked about following state codes which would allow 2 occupants per bedroom plus two additional occupants per finished floor up to an overall cap of 16 occupants.

Planning commissioners continued to support rules that would keep short term rentals out of R-1 single family residential zoned areas except for those properties grandfathered in. Commissioners continued to debate whether a grandfathered status could be transferred to other family members or to someone buying the property.

Licensing, registration and renewal provisions in the proposed ordinance were not changed at last week’s meeting. Those provisions include allowing an overall cap of 80 short term rentals allowed in the township, applications accepted each year on a first come first serve basis each year through March 31.

Commissioners said further discussion is needed on enforcement and monitoring issues including who will do the enforcement and procedures that will be followed.

Commissioners gave themselves and staff a number of items to get done before their next meeting on Dec. 7, such as revising the proposed ordinance to include changes made last week and clarifying how properties will be grandfathered in.

Burke gave a synopsis of the public hearing at the township board meeting held the following night and said people had been well spoken and respectful. “What I gathered was that people appreciated the time we’ve put in to put it together but had an issue with the number of days short term rentals can operate each year,” she said.

“There was also a concern about how properties will be grandfathered in in R1 districts,” she added. “The number of occupants allowed in a home was a big concern. We had the limit at 12 people but some people questioned what happens if they have a larger home with six bedrooms.”

“We didn’t approve the proposed ordinance, we postponed it and will reconvene the public hearing on Dec. 7 to revisit the concerns of property owners,” she said. “Some people had valid concerns and brought up some things from a different perspective than what we had.”

Deputy Supervisor Howard Henderson noted that some people said they are paying taxes in the township but don’t live here or live here only part-time. “It will be interesting to see how the planning commission will put it together with the changes,” he said. “Those at the hearing appreciated the chance to give input.”

//Berrien Township officials will be able to move ahead with road maintenance plans for the next four years after voters approved a new road millage.

Voters were asked to approve up to a 7/8th mill levy for the next four years, 2027 through 2030, to fund road repairs in the township, with an estimated $200,672 raised in the first year. Unofficial results had 1,074 people or 53 percent voting yes and 945 or 46 percent voting no.

The township’s current per parcel road assessment expires this year. Township officials decided to change from the per parcel assessment to a millage on the advice of the county clerk’s office. Both the county clerk’s office as well as the township attorney said a millage is the preferred way to fund road improvements rather than a per parcel assessment.

In going for a millage rather than an assessment, township officials chose a millage levy that would raise more funds to repair and maintain roads than had been received from the assessment. They noted in July that the assessment did not raise enough money to pay for all the road work needing to be done.

A similar proposal was approved by Pipestone Township voters in August. In that vote, just over 55 percent of people voted yes. As was the case in Berrien Township, Pipestone Township switched from an assessment to a millage to pay for road repairs. The Pipestone millage is for up to one mill for the next four years, raising $100,580 the first year.

Last week, Berrien Township Supervisor Bryan Bixby thanked all those who voted. “I want to thank everyone for voting,” he said. “Everybody voted the way they felt.”

Bixby was especially thankful that a majority voted in support of the road millage. “I definitely appreciate the support of township residents so we can move forward to make the township better,” he said. “It’s going to be good for everybody.”

He said that he’s met with the Berrien County Road Department already this fall and they have some ideas of which roads to work on next year. He expects the list of roads the county wants to tackle to be more set in stone in December.

“I know what roads we want to do but we need estimates,” he said.

One of the roads he hopes to get done in 2027 is the short section of Huckleberry Road from Dean’s Hill Road to Eau Claire Road. He said that section of Huckleberry hasn’t had anything done to it for seven or eight years while it continues to see a lot of traffic. He estimated that 2,000 cars go down that road every day.

Another road he hopes they’ll be able to get done is a section of Lake Street from Painter School Road to Pucker Street on the eastern side of the township.

With the previous assessment that had been in place for around a decade, the township has been repairing around three miles of road a year that are in the worst shape and also doing maintenance on others to extend their life.

Bixby said last month that if the millage passed, the goal is to get though the remaining roads needing work over the next two years and then concentrate on maintenance and chip sealing roads.