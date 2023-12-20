Residents reminded of parking ordinance for winter months

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

With the return of wintery weather on Monday, Dec. 18, the Plainwell Department of Public Safety and the Plainwell Department of Public Works recently issued a reminder to residents regarding the ordinance regulating overnight parking.

Per the ordinance, parking a motor vehicle or trailer overnight, within the right-of-way of any public street in the City of Plainwell, is prohibited between the hours of 2 and 5 a.m. The ordinance is in effect for the entire months of November, December, January, February and March regardless of weather conditions.

“This enables us to sweep streets and plow snow, identify abandoned vehicles and provide emergency response to your home or business,” the city said in a Facebook post.

Residents are allowed to park on the street overnight between April 1 and October 31.

Overnight parking in downtown lots is by permit in designated areas only.

The City of Otsego has a similar ordinance regarding overnight parking.

As in Plainwell, parking within the right-of-way of any public street in the City of Otsego is prohibited between the hours of 2 and 5 a.m. beginning Nov. 1. However, Otsego’s ordinance also includes the month of April.

Physicians, ambulance drivers or undertakers on emergency calls are exempt.

“(The ordinance) also shall not apply where special permission has been given by the city manager or city commission due to unforeseen or unusual circumstances with respect to a particular parcel or particular use of a parcel and where such on-street parking is therefore reasonably necessary for a temporary time period of limited duration,” states the language of the ordinance.

Such special permission will only be granted if:

the condition is not a self-imposed hardship;

if it is unique and not common to other property owners;

if it will not increase traffic congestion or impair snow plowing or other necessary street operations;

and if it will not otherwise adversely affect the public health, safety or welfare.