Retraction and Correction to Kimmel’s “BCYF, BCCD, IPPS, BCHA, SACA” Column from last week

The column incorrectly identified the building at Mechanic and Kephart as an AMI building and proceeded to speculate about missionary housing, the absence of an elevator, residential development restrictions, and possible religious exemptions from zoning requirements.

The facts are straightforward:

– Advent Mission Institute has no ownership interest in the building.

– Daniel Bacchiocchi’s connection to AMI is his service on its board. That affiliation does not make this property an AMI project.

– Construction began before AMI was established as an organization.

– Bacchiocchi neither sought nor received any variances from applicable building codes or municipal ordinances.

– The building was developed in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements and has been inspected by all authorities having jurisdiction, including the local fire chief.

These facts directly address the premise and implications of the column. The project was developed through the established regulatory process. Identifying it with a religious organization and then speculating about religious exemptions left readers with the misleading impression that its development may have depended on preferential treatment.

Ownership, the construction timeline, and the project’s regulatory history are verifiable facts. They should have been established before published speculation questioning the basis on which this building was developed.

Our sincere apologies to Mr. Bacchiocchi.

Kathleen Pullano, Editor