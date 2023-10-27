Revision approved for clerk/treasurer contract; tax exemption OK’d for St. Joseph Street Lofts

Sturgis City Hall

Sturgis City Commission on Wednesday approved revisions to a contract for clerk/treasurer Ken Rhodes.

The contract addresses two details of the position. It outlines and clarifies duties, benefits and supervision. City charter outlines the clerk and treasurer positions, selected by the city commission. The positions were combined as clerk/treasurer and overseen by the city controller and city manager. The contract clarifies and formalizes the structure.

The contract also provides for Rhodes to purchase service time up to Jan. 2, 2027, his expected date of retirement, if he were to be fired without cause. It also allows access to retiree health insurance at the retirement date if he purchases service time under provisions of the contract.

Commissioners Richard Bir, Emmanuel Nieves and Frank Perez dissented.

Perez said he does not believe it’s the role of the commission to approve such a contract, claiming it’s misuse of taxpayer money.

Aaron Miller, at-large commissioner and vice mayor, said the agreement does not involve additional taxpayer expense.

Perez said his viewpoint is nothing personal regarding Rhodes’ quality of work for the city.

“Ken is a great employee,” Perez said.

Commissioners also conducted a second reading of an ordinance amendment to allow tax exemption for the housing project known as St. Joseph Street Lofts. The request was approved.

Initial review of the proposal took place at the commission’s Oct. 11 meeting.

In 2020, Spire Development of Columbus, Ohio, approached the city of Sturgis regarding the development at 303 St. Joseph St., formerly the site of Glabman Paramount Furniture and currently owned by Sturgis Economic Development Corporation.

A 45‐ to 50-unit apartment facility is proposed.

In September, EDC approved terms of a new purchase agreement for the property and Spire is working to refresh its site plan and building design. Spire hopes to apply for the Dec. 1 LIHTC round of funding.

To pursue funding consideration competitively through Michigan State Housing Development Authority, Spire requested a 9% PILOT for a 30-year span.

The property has been undeveloped since the vacant Glabman Paramount Furniture facility was destroyed by fire April 1, 1996.

Spire Development is a niche real estate development company, focused on building and owning “meaningful communities” for working families and seniors, according to the company’s website.

Foam recycling offered

Foam recycling is offered 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 4 at Sturgis Department of Public Services, 805. N. Centerville Road.

Accepted: Polystyrene such as foam cups, egg cartons, rinsed meat trays, protective packaging foam (commonly used in shipping materials) and other items designated as a #6 recyclable.

Volunteers are sought for the project. Contact Julie Burkey, 269-659-7223 or jburkey@sturgismi.gov.

Halloween events featured

Sturgis Safety Town will host “Halloween Extravaganza” 5-7 p.m. Oct. 28.

Attractions include trick-or-treating, games, “Haunted Bus” and hayrides.

Safety Town is located at Wall School, 702 E. Lafayette St.

On Oct. 31, downtown trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4-6 p.m, and citywide 5:30-7:30 p.m.