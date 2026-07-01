Ride Along with the Douglas Department of Public Works

This year’s Douglas Spring Clean Up Collection Day netted three 40-yard dumpsters of junk

The DPW salt barn – 200 tons were used on last winter’s road salting.

DPW crews clean up tree trimming on Wiley Road and Blue Star Highway.

By Wendy Colsen

Ever wonder who keeps the City of Douglas looking as good as it does? Like a well-oiled machine, the Douglas Department of Public Works (DPW) tirelessly works to keep the city in tip-top shape.

Responsible for approximately 1.75 square miles of land, 0. 23 square miles of water, 6 parks to mow and maintain, 17.5 square miles of roads to salt and plow, 30+ trash cans to empty, numerous toilets to clean and the many other duties they perform, the DPW crew is constantly busy.

Full-time employees include Director Greg Salinas, Bill Brown, Cody Carpenter, Kyle Hooker, Alec Smith and Kevin Unema. They also employ three seasonal crew members, including recent hires Cole, Brody and Damen.

In order to get an up-close picture of what they do, the DPW graciously allowed a ride-along with Alec Smith, one of the 6 full-time employees charged with everything maintenance. Donned in an orange high visibility safety vest and OSHA-approved footwear, I was ready for our interview at 6:50AM.

And in true ride-along fashion, it included a spin in one of the trucks that towers well above the height of a standard car. After hoisting myself rather un-ladylike into the truck, we were ready to go.

Smith’s day normally starts when most of us are still catching some shut eye – at 6AM – but he can start as early as 3AM during winter storms. Before our ride, he had already been hard at work checking out a fallen tree and inspecting drains.

On our way to empty trash cans, the first stop was the downed tree where fellow DPW clan members, Carpenter and Unema, were removing a large maple tree that had fallen in the right-of-way during the previous night’s storm. With the help of a chainsaw and a front loader with a claw, the two made it look effortless.

The day before, Smith, Carpenter and Hooker blocked traffic and helped with the removal of a large amount of tree debris on Wiley Road and Blue Star Highway as a part of a maintenance strategy.

As we left the photo opportunity, we drove down Center Street where Smith checked each garbage can and changed it if needed. When asked about the worst things he normally finds in the trash, his answer was much better than anticipated.

“There’s definitely a lot of beer bottles and a lot of dog doo,” said Smith with a shrug, as though it was no big deal to deal with smelly garbage.

After a few trash can checks up and down Center Street, we were on to our next assignment.

Depending on the workload, downtown events and emergencies, every day is different. Job duties are numerous for the crew: maintenance at the DPW garage, mowing, plowing, salting, painting, pot hole patching, event set up/cleanup/tear down, tree planting and trimming, maintenance of downtown street lighting, hanging seasonal banners, parking lot maintenance, traffic sign placement, fixing signs, emergency calls, general maintenance, brush and leaf pick up, junk pick up, traffic control, ditch digging/clearing, street/curb sweeping, erosion control, equipment maintenance, cleaning public restrooms, emptying trash, installing and removing boat launches, grading gravel roads, refilling boat launch permits and keeping the dog stations filled, just to name a few.

“My favorite thing to do is plowing. We went through 200 tons of salt this year,” said Smith. “When I was little and saw the plows in Saugatuck, I remember thinking I wanted to do that too.”

Our next stop on the ride-along was the public restroom at Beery Field where Smith inspected and cleaned. I was more than pleasantly surprised that the restrooms were quite tidy upon arrival.

After a quick scrub of the loo, we ran across the DEBTS crew, a community service program for inmates who are currently serving a jail sentence in Allegan. Under the watchful eye of an Allegan County Police Officer, the DEBTS crew regularly helps with the DPW workload and performs maintenance duties around town.

While on our way to Douglas Beach for more trash and toilet duties, Smith filled me in on his background and journey to where he is now.

A lifetime resident of Saugatuck, Smith began working with the DPW as summer help when he was just 16. His dad grew up here and his mom grew up in Holland. Smith, his twin sister and his older sister all attended Saugatuck Public Schools.

“That first summer, I started working at the drug store in Saugatuck and also did some tree service and lawn care,” said Smith. “Then I found out I could make more money with the Douglas DPW, so I switched and really liked it.”

He returned to the DPW the following summer.

“The 3rd summer I was going to do concrete work instead, but tried it for one day and didn’t like it,” said Smith. “It was back breaking.”

After graduating from Saugatuck High School, he returned to the DPW as a seasonal employee, but soon made the switch to a full-time hire when a position became available late summer.

“My most memorable moment was when I got my commercial driver’s license (CDL), so I could drive all the big trucks with air brakes,” said Smith.

From front loaders and excavators, to plow trucks and the leaf vacuum, Smith can drive them all. And good thing, because with Beery Field, Schultz Park, Schultz Dog Park, Wade’s Bayou Memorial Park, Douglas Marina, Veteran’s Walk Memorial Park, Douglas Beach, city streets and the downtown district, maintenance is never-ending.

Last year’s spring storm alone resulted in 150 loads of brush to clear and this year’s Spring Clean Up Collection Day netted three 40-yard dumpsters of junk.

When asked what he loved most about the job Smith said, “The best part of working in Douglas is that it’s a beautiful place to work and you get to know everyone in town.”

“I actually like all of it. My colleagues are great – the crew, the police, city hall – we laugh a lot. The absolute best part, though, is driving the big truck,” added Smith. “When I was a little kid, I’d look at the big city trucks and think they were so cool. I never thought I’d be working here.”

With a hard labor job and some unpleasant things to clean, I kept expecting Smith to spill some tea on the down and dirty side of his work, but his love of the job was ever apparent.

Smith does find time to unwind from the job too. On his time off, he enjoys hanging out with friends, fishing, bonfires, taking his jeep out or relaxing on the boat.

He recently came back from Homer, Alaska where he completed a mission trip with a group who helped a small college build what they needed.

“It was just amazing,” Smith said. “We mowed, built decks, re-sealed foundations, installed drainpipes, re-graded landscape for drainage, organized their shop, planted flowers, gardened and installed gutters. We also got to explore too.”

For future job-related plans, Smith aims to get his Pesticide Applicator Certification and complete Miss Digg training. He had gotten his Professional Structural Stick Welding Certification at the Careerline Tech Center during high school and may also get that re-certified.

The ride-along ended with our last stop at Schultz Dog Park where we saw local Sauglasville Facebook celebrity Ralph the traffic reporting dog and owner Scott. We were able to get the lowdown from Ralph and his canine playmate before we left. From their vantage point, it was smooth sailing on Interstate 196. After that, we headed back to the office.

“I really like the people in Douglas. They’re all so friendly,” said Smith. “Scott is super nice, and John and Donna from town are great too. They stop and say hi and bring us cookies.”

Back at the DPW, I tried to graciously shimmy out of the truck without falling into the parking lot. Smith was of course a gentleman about the whole incident.

In terms of a complete workday, the ride-along was a short stint ending after garbage and bathroom clean up, but Smith’s day continued well into the afternoon where he mowed, performed maintenance on the truck and basically did all things DPW.

Like many who work in town, he seems to truly enjoy his job and cares about the City of Douglas. His pride in his work came through, especially when talking about his favorite part of the job.

“If I do say so myself, we have the best plowed roads around,” he said.

I would have to agree, though that will be a ride-along for another time. And I’ll have to remember to bring a step ladder to get into the truck.

The Douglas DPW is located at 415 W. Wiley Rd., Suite 103 and is open between 6AM-2:30PM. Stop by if you would like to give them a note of appreciation. I hear they like doughnuts.