Rite Aid in Sturgis to close Nov. 7

The Rite Aid store at 102 N. Centerville Road in Sturgis will close Nov. 7, as part of a company restructuring plan.

Earlier this week, the Philadelphia-based company announced it intends to close 154 stores, including 19 in Michigan. Rite Aid has initiated a voluntary court-supervised process under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

Alicia Wojczyk, media spokesperson for Rite Aid, said the company will strive to transfer employees to other Rite Aid locations, if possible. The company did not disclose how many people are employed at the Sturgis location.

Wojczyk said Rite Aid will work with customers to transfer prescriptions to other pharmacies, to ensure there is no disruption of service. According to customer service at the Sturgis store, those who receive their prescriptions through Rite Aid should expect to receive a mailer within the next week, explaining details of the transition.

“A decision to close a store is one we take very seriously and is based on a variety of factors, including business strategy, lease and rent considerations, local business conditions and viability and store performance,” Wojczyk said in an email statement.

After departure of Rite Aid, four pharmacies will remain in Sturgis: Medical Commons Pharmacy, Meijer, Walgreens and Walmart.