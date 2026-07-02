Road resurfacing to begin in White Pigeon

WHITE PIGEON — Two major highways in St. Joseph County will be getting resurfaced beginning next week.

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced Thursday that beginning July 6, they will be resurfacing 3.75 miles of U.S. 131 from the Indiana state line to Dickinson Road, and 5 miles of U.S. 12 from Thomas Road in Mottville Township to Miller Drive in White Pigeon.

The $4.2 million project is expected to involve hot-mix asphalt cold milling and resurfacing, shoulder widening, joint repairs and sidewalk construction in the area. Work is expected to wrap up by Oct. 30, with single-lane closures expected through the duration of the project.

MDOT says the work will provide drivers with a safer, smoother ride, provide a safer environment for vulnerable users and extend the life of the road.