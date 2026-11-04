Rock-Tenn update among items on Mitchell’s Nov. notes

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

OTSEGO—Redeveloping Otsego’s former Rock-Tenn property will require another round of environmental testing.

And even under the best circumstances, construction remains years away.

That was among the updates Otsego City Manager Aaron Mitchell shared in his November newsletter, which also addressed a moratorium on data centers and renewable energy facilities, upcoming community celebrations and a seasonal reminder about burning leaves.

The proposed testing at the former paper mill site is expected to cost $430,000. According to Mitchell, the developer has asked Allegan County to apply for assistance through the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to complete that work.

If the application is approved and the process moves forward without delays, testing could be completed around spring 2027.

“Looking at best case scenarios puts this development still multiple years away,” Mitchell said.

The latest obstacle follows years of work to prepare the property at the end of Helen Avenue for another use.

For generations, the mill was an important employer and part of the community. After its closure, however, the vacant industrial buildings became a source of blight and safety concerns.

Allegan County eventually acquired the property through tax foreclosure and worked to have the facility demolished. The city also partnered with the Environmental Protection Agency on a $1 million grant to demolish the asbestos-laden powerhouse boiler.

Clearing the buildings opened the door to redevelopment, although additional work and financial planning remained necessary.

A brownfield plan was approved to reimburse the county for demolition costs and help cover other eligible expenses needed to prepare the property for development.

A developer subsequently expressed interest in building a substantial multifamily residential community and entered into a temporary agreement with the county.

According to Mitchell, the project’s financial plans depended in significant part on affordable housing assistance through the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.

But the applications did not receive approval.

Mitchell said MSHDA requested additional environmental testing before it would approve the applications. He emphasized that the decision reflected a request for more information rather than a determination that contamination prevented development.

“This stopped the development in its tracks,” Mitchell said.

The city’s frustration, he said, stems partly from the timing of that request after discussions between the developer and MSHDA had already been underway. Mitchell said testing information had also been collected before and during demolition.

Now, approximately two years later, the effort is focused on completing the additional testing.

Mitchell said EGLE would offer a low-interest loan to help finance the work, with repayment incorporated into the brownfield plan’s tax-increment financing arrangement.

That arrangement uses designated future tax revenue to reimburse eligible project costs.

The decision presents a challenge for Allegan County, which has already invested considerable money in the property.

“They have already invested a significant amount of money into this property, but it must be ready for development to make any of their money back,” Mitchell said. “And unfortunately, this additional testing will be required no matter the path forward.”

Mitchell praised the county’s cooperation while expressing frustration with communication from the state agencies involved.

“Allegan County has been incredible friends to the City with their cooperation and patience on different matters,” he said.

City pauses data center applications

Otsego is also taking time to establish how potential data centers and renewable energy facilities would fit within the city.

Mitchell said the city has imposed a one-year moratorium on those facilities while officials review possible regulations.

During that period, the city will not accept applications for either type of development.

The action does not announce a particular project. Instead, it gives the city time to consider requirements before applications can move forward.

“Within the next year we will be putting together some regulations to have in place before the end of the moratorium,” Mitchell said.

That review will include considering appropriate sizes and locations for such facilities within Otsego.

Veterans Day ceremony

Residents will have an opportunity to honor those who served in the military during Otsego’s annual Veterans Day ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Hosted by the VFW, the ceremony begins at 11 a.m. at Memorial Park, near the tank and Veterans Memorial in the park’s northwest corner.

Mitchell said the longstanding event typically lasts less than 30 minutes. City employees are invited to attend and are usually among those participating.

A free lunch at the VFW follows, with everyone welcome.

Mitchell also encouraged residents to visit the memorial even if they are unable to attend the ceremony.

“It is a beautiful tribute to those who have served our country,” he said.

The memorial was made possible through donations organized by the VFW.

Hometown Christmas approaches

Otsego’s Hometown Christmas celebration will return Saturday, Dec. 5, with a milestone included in this year’s festivities.

The Christmas parade will be the city’s 50th.

Most activities will take place at Riverfront Park around the Community Pavilion. Plans include hayrides, a live nativity, carolers, a free community dinner and open fire pits, followed by the nighttime parade and tree lighting.

“A wonderful Christmas scene for sure,” Mitchell said.

Putting that scene together, however, requires help from throughout the community.

“This event takes a lot of people to volunteer their time for us all to enjoy,” Mitchell said.

Residents interested in assisting can contact Together Otsego Prospers, commonly known as TOP, or stop at City Hall for help connecting with organizers.

Leaf burning prohibited

Finally, Mitchell reminded residents that burning leaves is prohibited within the City of Otsego.

While residents may notice smoke or the smell of burning leaves this time of year, Mitchell said that activity may be coming from properties in neighboring townships.

Within the city, closely spaced homes and leaves covering the ground can allow a fire to spread quickly.

“Fires can spread incredibly fast when there are so many leaves on the ground to spread the flames,” Mitchell said. “And with City lots being so close together, a lot of damage can occur very quickly.”

Residents can check the city’s website or newsletter for leaf collection dates.

City residents who need another disposal option can take leaves to the transfer station behind the Department of Public Works.Top of FormBottom of Form