Rogers brings Senate campaign to downtown Plainwell

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

PLAINWELL — The battle for control of the U.S. Senate could help shape the final two years of President Donald Trump’s second term.

And Michigan’s race between Republican Mike Rogers and Democrat Abdul El-Sayed was among those drawing national attention heading into the Nov. 3 election.

Rogers brought his campaign to Allegan County Thursday, Oct. 29, visiting the Barbed Wire Café in downtown Plainwell five days before Election Day.

The former congressman was joined by U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, U.S. Sen. Tim Sheehy of Montana and Republican Michigan attorney general candidate Doug Lloyd.

The candidates were competing for the seat held by retiring Democratic Sen. Gary Peters, with the outcome potentially helping determine which party would hold the Senate majority.

“This is, I think, the most important race in the country right now,” Rogers said during remarks aired by WOOD TV.

For local residents, the Plainwell appearance brought that national political contest into a familiar downtown business.

Rogers discussed education, jobs and housing, identifying improved reading skills, defense-related employment and opportunities for young adults to purchase homes as goals.

“We’re going to get our kids reading, we’re going to get defense industrial based jobs back, we’re going to make it so young adults can get into homes under the age of 30 here in the state,” he said.

Rogers also pointed to what he described as progress connecting with Black voters in Detroit, Flint, Pontiac and Grand Rapids.

“We’ve made some inroads that we just haven’t made in a long time,” he said.

His remarks included support for shop classes, connections to skilled trades and incentives for builders to invest in communities needing additional development.

According to an Oct. 28 overview by Bridge Michigan, Rogers’ housing proposals included reducing regulations and establishing a tax-free savings plan for first-time homebuyers. El-Sayed’s approach included encouraging affordable housing construction and addressing the role of corporations and speculators in housing costs.

Rogers, a military veteran and former FBI agent, served 14 years in the U.S. House, including time as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. He previously sought a Senate seat in 2024, losing to Democrat Elissa Slotkin.

Slotkin was also campaigning in West Michigan Oct. 29, joining El-Sayed at Miller Auditorium on Western Michigan University’s campus in Kalamazoo.

El-Sayed, a former public health director in Detroit and Wayne County, told supporters that improving health care helped motivate his decision to seek the Senate seat.

The candidates offered different approaches to that issue. El-Sayed supports a single-payer Medicare for All system, while Rogers has emphasized health care price transparency.

At the Kalamazoo rally, El-Sayed also framed his campaign around representing voters rather than special interests.

“If you have to choose between the many or money, pick the many,” El-Sayed said in remarks reported by WOOD TV. “If you’ve got to choose between the politics of the people or the politics of special interests, pick the politics of the people.”

In Plainwell, Rogers expressed confidence in the response his campaign was receiving while emphasizing that turnout could determine the outcome.

“So we’ve got a lot of positive energy and I’ve never seen the excitement we have as we’ve been traveling around the state the last few days,” he said.

His description of the race’s closeness was more colorful.

“This thing is as tied and as tight as a tick cow’s backside,” Rogers said. “This is going to come down to if we get a thousand more people or if they get a thousand more people.”