The Rotary Club of Saugatuck-Douglas is thanking Ed and Nancy Karasek, Gordon Stannis, Jim Sullivan, Chris Yoder, Scott Sullivan, and Jack Sheridan for their service to the club and community, especially their contributions to the Mount Baldhead Challenge.

Chris Yoder, Scott Sullivan, and Jack Sheridan were charter members of the club who helped champion the proposal for Rotary to take over the event during the club’s earliest years. Their work helped keep the Mount Baldhead Challenge going through the transition to Rotary leadership and established a foundation for its continued growth.

Ed and Nancy Karasek, Gordon Stannis, and Jim Sullivan built on that foundation through years of dedication and hard work. All four were recognized at the club’s volunteer recognition celebration in early October. The Karasek’s and Stannis recently retired from the Mount Baldhead Challenge committee.

Pictured are Chris Yoder, Scott Sullivan, Jack Sheridan, and Jim Sullivan. Ed and Nancy Karasek and Gordon Stannis are not pictured.

The seeds these volunteers sowed continue to benefit the community today. The Mount Baldhead Challenge brings runners, volunteers, and local businesses together to support education and student leadership, including after-school programming through the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Holland. That programming also helps parents work additional hours while their children are engaged and supported.

The club recognizes these seven individuals for the time, care, and commitment they invested in the event—and for the lasting opportunities their service has created for local students and families.