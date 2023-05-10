Runnin’ in the rain

The middle school cross country teams from Otsego and Plainwell wrapped up the regular-season portion of their schedules with a rainy meet hosted by the Trojans on Monday, May 8. The Otsego boys picked up the 100-28 win, while the Otsego girls won 84-44.

Pictured are the runners who participated in the lead leg of the 4×800-meter relay. (Photo by Jason Wesseldyk)