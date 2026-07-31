Rx Kids off to strong start as 14 Albion families enroll

The Ralph and Mary Cram Medical Center sits behind the Bohm Theatre near the former Albion Farmers’ Market site, with the Kalamazoo River alongside. Calhoun County Public Health Department and WIC staff based in the building help eligible families apply for the Rx Kids program.

Amy Reimann, executive director of the Albion Health Care Alliance, introduces the Rx Kids program during the July 6 Albion City Council meeting. Updated figures released July 27 show that 14 Albion families enrolled during the program’s first month in Calhoun County.

The Ralph and Mary Cram Medical Center is named for the late Dr. Ralph Cram, an Albion physician, surgeon and obstetrician who delivered more than 3,000 babies during his career, and his wife, Mary, who was his first nurse and a longtime partner in caring for Albion families.

By Maggie LaNoue, Contributing Writer

Less than a month after the Rx Kids program launched in Calhoun County, Albion families are already taking advantage of the new benefit. Updated figures released July 27 show that 14 Albion families have enrolled, three babies have been born under the program, and $19,500 in assistance has been prescribed through the program for local families.

Rx Kids provides direct financial assistance to eligible pregnant women and families with newborns. Participants receive a $1,500 payment once they reach 16 weeks of pregnancy and enroll in the program, followed by $500 a month during the baby’s first six months, for a total benefit of $4,500.

Amy Reimann, executive director of the Albion Health Care Alliance, introduced the program during the Albion City Council meeting on July 6. She said one of the most important things expectant parents can do is enroll before their baby is born.

“Cash prescribed begins at enrollment,” Reimann explained in a follow-up email. “If you don’t enroll while pregnant, you don’t get the pregnancy benefit.”

She also emphasized that babies must be born after July 1, 2026, to qualify for the Calhoun County program because that was the local launch date. Unlike many assistance programs, Rx Kids has no income requirement. Reimann encourages every eligible family to apply because the program was designed to be universal.

“Everyone should apply,” she wrote. “There are very few disqualification points, as this is intended to be a universal program.”

The updated figures also show every Albion participant enrolled while still pregnant, meaning each family is on track to receive the program’s full benefit. Battle Creek, which launched the program on the same day, reported 81 enrolled families by July 27. While Battle Creek serves a much larger population, Albion’s early participation suggests local families are quickly learning about the program and taking advantage of the opportunity.

Rx Kids began in Flint in 2024 and has expanded to communities across Michigan. Program leaders report encouraging results from the original pilot, including fewer premature births, fewer low-birth-weight babies and a 50 percent reduction in newborn deaths. Researchers continue to evaluate the program as it expands to additional communities.

During the July 6 presentation, Mayor Victoria Garcia Snyder said the program addresses financial pressures that nearly every new parent faces, even families with insurance or other support. She noted that the expenses of welcoming a new baby can quickly add up and said Rx Kids is designed to ease some of that burden during a child’s first months. When Reimann shared that the Flint program had been associated with a 50 percent reduction in newborn deaths, Garcia Snyder paused the meeting and invited those in attendance to applaud the achievement.

Reimann noted that the Rx Kids website includes a public dashboard that is updated daily, allowing residents to track enrollment and participation in Albion, Calhoun County and other Michigan communities. She said the amount of “cash prescribed” often lags behind enrollment because applications must first be approved and payments processed.

Albion residents can apply online through RxKids.org or receive assistance from Calhoun County Public Health Department and WIC staff at the Ralph and Mary Cram Medical Center on Market Place. The center honors the late Dr. Ralph Cram, an Albion family physician, surgeon and obstetrician who delivered more than 3,000 babies during his career, and his wife, Mary, who served as his first nurse and shared his commitment to caring for Albion families.

Staff members are available at the medical center on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to help eligible families complete applications. For expectant parents, Reimann’s advice is simple: don’t wait. Enrolling during pregnancy helps ensure families receive the full benefit available through the program.