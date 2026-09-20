Safety threat prompts cancellation of Otsego homecoming dance

OTSEGO—A potential safety threat led Otsego High School officials to cancel Saturday night’s homecoming dance less than two hours before the event was scheduled to begin.

OHS Principal Jennifer Courtney notified families of the cancellation in an email shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19. The dance had been scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

“Early this afternoon, Otsego High School administration was alerted to a potential safety threat that involved tonight’s Homecoming dance event,” Courtney said in the email. “All students and staff are safe, however, in an abundance of caution, the decision was made to cancel tonight’s homecoming dance, with the hopes to reschedule shortly.”

Courtney said school administrators began working with the Otsego Police Department immediately after learning of the potential threat.

The district also took what Courtney described as “protective measures for the safety and security of our student body.”

No additional information regarding the nature of the potential threat was provided in the email.

Courtney acknowledged the disappointment caused by the cancellation, particularly given the preparation that students and families had put into the event.

“We recognize the immense amount of time, effort, and investment that goes into preparing for this event,” she said. “Canceling was a deeply challenging decision, however, the safety and security of students, staff, and our community must always come first.”

According to Courtney, the Otsego Police Department will continue working with district administrators as the investigation continues.

School officials are also exploring options for rescheduling the dance, with additional information expected in the coming days.

Courtney asked anyone with information related to the incident to contact the Otsego Police Department.

She also encouraged families to rely on official school and district communications for information and asked that rumors or unconfirmed information not be shared through social media or other channels.

“We will continue to share updates with you as information becomes available, and the police department clears us to do so,” Courtney said.