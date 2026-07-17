Salad greens eyed as possible source of cyclosporiasis outbreak in Michigan

Michigan health officials are investigating a cyclosporiasis outbreak that has sickened 4,312 people statewide, including 102 who reported being hospitalized, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The totals include 167 cases in Jackson County, 145 in Calhoun County and 94 in Lenawee County.

The department said available information indicates lettuce or salad greens may be a potential source of the outbreak, though investigators have not ruled out other foods. No specific type of produce, grower or supplier has been identified.

MDHHS said it continues to work with local health departments and other partners as the investigation continues. Case counts may change as additional information becomes available.

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness caused by a microscopic parasite. People with gastrointestinal illness, including sudden or ongoing diarrhea, are encouraged to contact a health care provider for testing and treatment. The illness is treated with antibiotics, along with rest and fluids to maintain hydration.

For people serving, preparing or eating lettuce and salad greens in affected counties, MDHHS recommends buying whole heads of lettuce instead of prewashed, bagged lettuce or premixed salad kits. The department also recommends removing and discarding the outer two to three layers of leaves before preparation and washing the remaining inner leaves under clean running water.

For greens that can be cooked, MDHHS said cooking them to an internal temperature of at least 158 degrees is the safest option. The department said the parasite is resistant to routine chemical disinfection and that washing alone cannot guarantee removal.

The data were last updated July 16, and reflect reports received through 9:30 a.m. Eastern time. Total case counts are updated weekdays by 11 a.m., while hospitalization status and detailed outbreak data are updated weekly on Thursdays.