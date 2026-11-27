By Debra Haight

J-E Correspondent

Eau Claire Board of Education members have approved the sale of the district’s Student Activity Center to the Eau Claire First Church of God. That action came at the board’s monthly meeting last week.

The board had decided to sell the building earlier this fall and accepted bids through early November. Three bids were received and board members accepted the church’s bid for $110,000. One lower bid was received as well as one higher that board members decided didn’t meet bid specifications.

Superintendent Ann Cluff said the district will now move forward with work on the purchase agreement, the title work and any other necessary steps to finalize the sale. She didn’t have a time frame as to when all that work might be done.

“We are pleased to see the property move toward its next chapter and look forward to the opportunities this may bring to our community,” Cluff said.

She said earlier this fall that board members had viewed the First Church proposal positively as the church had expressed the desire to have a partnership with the district so that the Student Activity Center could remain available for school and community activities.

“First Church has expressed its desire to continue making portions of the facility available to the District for uses such as basketball practices or contests, holiday programs, and other activities when the facility is not being used for church purposes,” she said in September.

First Church officials noted in September that their church has been growing over the last four years and need more space. Eau Claire Campus Pastor Brian Fee said a big part of the church’s mission has been being actively involved in the community, building relationships and serving others.

Fee said then that the church’s vision for the SAC is to create a space that continues to serve the school and the community while also providing a permanent home for the church’s Sunday morning worship services and student ministries.

Fee added that the church is committed to making improvements to the building which he called a “valuable resource for the community” and knows that it will require a significant investment. He said plans include installing air conditioning throughout the building and making other upgrades both inside and outside.

Last week’s board meeting also featured action on other items including hiring staff and coaches as well as approval of a new contract for custodial services and a partnership with the Boys & Girls Club.

Enviro-Clean

contract approved

to provide

custodian services

Cluff said the board approved a three year contract with EnviroClean to provide custodial services. The district previously had hired its own custodial staff. The contract includes custodial staffing, cleaning supplies and equipment necessary to maintain facilities.

She said that as part of the transition, all current district custodial employees will have the opportunity to continue their employment with EnviroClean. She noted that the EnviroClean partnership is intended to provide consistent, high-quality custodial services, improve operational efficiency, and ensure district facilities remain clean, safe, and well-maintained.

She noted that this is the same company that other area districts are using including Berrien Springs, Coloma, Lakeshore. She said any savings by outsourcing custodial services would be minimal and would come primarily with the district not having to pay wages and benefits to staff or buy supplies and equipment.

Boys & Girls Club

partnership

to run after-school

program at Lybrook

Cluff called the Boys & Girls Club partnership an exciting opportunity for Eau Claire students and families.

“The Boys & Girls Club will come to Eau Claire to run an after-school program at Lybrook Elementary School for ages 6-14,” she said. “The program is scheduled to run from January 4 through June 4, 2027, and will operate daily after school from approximately 2:55–5:00 p.m., including designated half-days.”

Programming will include homework assistance, character-building activities, snacks, recreational opportunities, and supervised free time, she added. The cost will be just $10 per student, and the Boys & Girls Club has secured grant funding to cover staffing expenses. Registration information is coming soon.

“We are particularly excited about this partnership because it will provide our families with an affordable, structured after-school opportunity right here in Eau Claire,” Cluff said.

New hirings

With hirings, she said the district is excited to hire certified math teachers for the middle and high school. The new middle school math teacher is Ellena Pelletier, while the new high school math teacher is Brian Baumer.

The board also hired Willie Morrow as a new bus driver, Sonja Colegrove as a fifth grade teacher, and Kortney Sanchez as a permanent fifth grade substitute. The board approved the annual schools of choice participation resolution as well as policy updates.

The board gave its approval to an out of state field trip for the district’s fourth grade students. Students will be attending Medieval Times in Illinois. Cluff said the trip will give students the opportunity to experience a live educational performance that connects to their classroom learning.

Winter coaching

staff

Winter coaching staff hired included varsity head coach Demetric Haynes, junior varsity head coach Landon Baskin, middle school coach Greg Dohm and middle school coach Richard Lesniak for boys basketball.

Girls basketball coaches hired included varsity head coach Brittani Glenn and middle school coach Taylor Glenn. There is still an assistant/junior varsity and middle school coach openings.

Wrestling coaches hired were varsity head coach Joseph Boyer and middle school wrestling coach Greg Dohm. There is still a junior varsity/assistant wrestling coach opening. Cheer coaches hired were high school head coach Tina King and middle school head coach Paige Harper.

The new school board terms will start in January. Stephanie Daniel and Susan Martinic were the top vote getters in the Nov. 3 election for two six year terms. Brittni Harrington Kidder came in third in the vote but will remain on the board until someone is elected to that partial term. No one ran for two other vacancies for two partial terms and those remain.