“Salute to Our Veterans” program Nov. 11th at ECHS

The Southwestern Michigan Veterans Support Group will hold its 24th “Salute to Our Veterans” program on November 11th at 6:30 p.m. at Eau Claire High School, reported Co-President Jo Herman of the Southwestern Michigan Veterans Support Group.

“This event is to honor and support our veterans, recognizing their sacrifices and their service to our country and our freedom,” Mrs. Herman said. “It’s a very special evening for everyone.”

A free dinner will be served from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for any veteran and one guest, cooked by Chef Caeser Morales-Chavez from Coach’s in Stevensville, with assistance by Kathy Arend, and will be served by students and adult volunteers to say “Thank You.” The menu will be beef tips and noodles, mashed potatoes, vegetables, and a vegetarian mushroom alfredo sauce over noodles followed by a large selection of homemade desserts.

“Please join us on Nov. 11th and thank our veterans for our freedom,” Mrs. Herman said. “This will be a special evening of reminiscing and socializing with their fellow veterans. Please encourage all veterans to bring one guest and enjoy a free meal.”

Program is open to the public

The program is open to the public and starts at 6:30 p.m. with guest speaker Doug Taylor, who served more than 40 years in the military. His army career began as a construction specialist with the 27th Engineer Battalion at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. His service carried him across the world, with multiple assignments in Kuwait, and a deployment to Afghanistan. He served in support of U.S. and coalition forces during a demanding and dangerous time.

John Harris will be the guest singer, and the Eau Claire High School Band will perform military songs.

Mini-buses and vans will be provided for transportation to the high school along with handicap parking in the teachers’ parking lot.

Information

Contact Jo Herman at 269-782-8796 for more information.