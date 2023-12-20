Saugatuck boys pick up two victories

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

GALESBURG—Talk about getting defensive.

The Saugatuck boys basketball team surrendered just 13 points through the first three quarters and cruised to the 48-34 win over host Galesburg-Augusta on Friday, Dec. 15.

The win was the third in a row for the Trailblazers, evening their overall record at 3-3 after opening the season with three straight losses.

“Defense was the theme of the night for us,” Saugatuck coach Brian Ward said.

At the start of the game, it appeared as though G-A was the team that would have the impressive defensive showing.

The Rams kept Saugatuck scoreless in the opening minutes of the contest, jumping out to a quick 7-0 lead.

That prompted Ward to call a timeout to discuss matters with his players.

“We had a spirited pep talk,” he said.

Whatever Ward said must have gotten through, because the Trailblazers scored the next 22 points before G-A made a basket just before halftime to make the score 22-9 in Saugatuck’s favor.

The third quarter was more of the same. The Trailblazers held a 14-4 advantage to take a 36-13 lead to the final frame.

“After that, it was time to clear the bench and give everyone a chance to get some playing time,” Ward said.

Russell VandePoel paced Saugatuck with 15 points. Carter Miller joined VandePoel in double figures with 11 points.

Matt Hartgerink chipped in with seven points.

On Tuesday, Dec. 12, the Trailblazers traveled to Allegan and earned the 63-56 victory over the Tigers.

The game was close throughout, with neither team leading by more than six points until the game’s final two minutes.

“This was definitely an exciting game,” Ward said. “Both team were getting up and down the court quickly and really pushing the tempo.”

VandePoel poured in a game-topping 23 points. That included 11 in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

“Russ clutched up for us in the fourth, making some tough shots and hitting some key free throws,” Ward said. “He was a go-to guy for us and made sure we left with a victory.”

Miller added 13 points, including nine on a trio of 3-pointers.

“Carter played some great minutes despite being in foul trouble,” Ward said. “He was able to hit some big shots in key moments for us.”

Landon Miller was close behind with 12 points, while Hartgerink finished with nine points.