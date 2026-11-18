SAUGATUCK — Joe Clark will lead the Saugatuck City Council for the next year after his fellow council members elected him mayor. Clark succeeds Holly Anderson, who will serve as mayor pro tem. The two are trading roles after a year in which Anderson served as mayor and Clark as her deputy.

The leadership change followed the Nov. 3 city election. Under Saugatuck’s charter, the seven-member council elects a mayor and mayor pro tem from among its members at its first meeting after each regular city election. Each position requires a majority vote of the council and carries a one-year term, or until a successor is elected.

Clark first joined the council in October 2024, when members appointed him to fill a vacancy after interviewing five applicants. He had previously served on the city’s Planning Commission as a resident member. The city lists his current council term as running through November 2027.

As mayor, Clark will preside over council meetings, retain his vote on city business and represent Saugatuck at ceremonial events. Anderson will act as mayor when Clark is absent or unable to serve. City Manager Ryan Cummins oversees day-to-day city operations.